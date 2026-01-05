Dubai, UAE: The Experience Store (TES), the UAE’s premier marketplace for luxury and transformative experiences, has announced the launch of TES Wellness on talabat, marking a significant step in expanding access to preventive healthcare and holistic well-being across the country. Through this strategic association, TES brings its curated wellness ecosystem onto one of the region’s most widely used lifestyle platforms, enabling users to seamlessly discover and access wellness services as part of their daily routines.

As the UAE continues to witness a growing shift toward preventive health, lifestyle optimisation, and personalised well-being, the integration of TES Wellness within talabat reflects an evolving consumer mindset where health is no longer treated as an occasional priority, but as an integral part of everyday living. By combining TES’ experiential wellness expertise with talabat’s digital reach, the collaboration aims to simplify how individuals engage with wellness, making it more accessible, discoverable, and action-oriented.

TES Wellness offers a curated selection of holistic health and well-being services designed to support physical, mental, and emotional balance. From wellness diagnostics and recovery solutions to stress-management experiences, lifestyle therapies, and fitness-led programs, the offering focuses on measurable outcomes rather than surface-level indulgence. The presence of TES Wellness on talabat allows users to explore and redeem wellness experiences alongside their existing lifestyle needs, bridging the gap between convenience and conscious living.

What sets this association apart is its focus on preventive wellness, rather than reactive care. TES’ approach emphasises awareness, early intervention, and long-term optimisation, aligning seamlessly with the growing demand for wellness solutions that fit into fast-paced urban lives. By leveraging talabat’s platform, TES Wellness can now reach a broader demographic, including busy professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals seeking structured pathways to improve their overall well-being.

Reflecting on the association, Anand Nair, CEO of The Experience Store, said that wellness is evolving globally from a luxury into a necessity embedded within everyday choices. According to him, consumers today are not merely looking for services, but for accessible ecosystems that guide them toward healthier lifestyles. He stated, “Our 360° Wellness Smart Health Check is designed to empower people with deep, data-driven insights into their overall health. In today’s fast-paced world, individuals often overlook the signals their bodies give. This Smart Health Check bridges that gap by combining technology with expert analysis. Our goal is simple: to help every individual make informed decisions, embrace preventive care, and experience wellness in its truest form.”

Nair further explained that the association with talabat aligns with TES’ broader vision of integrating wellness into daily life rather than limiting it to exclusive or occasional experiences. As digital platforms increasingly shape consumer behaviour, partnerships that prioritise accessibility and impact are becoming essential in redefining the wellness landscape.

The launch of TES Wellness on talabat also strengthens TES’ role as a wellness gateway, allowing users to translate awareness into immediate action. Through the talabat platform’s rewards redemption page, users can seamlessly explore the full range of TES Wellness offerings and unlock them using talabat points-redeemed pricing, making premium wellness more accessible and action-oriented.

Instead of treating wellness as an occasional indulgence, this integration brings it into everyday routines by allowing customers to convert digital engagement into real-life benefits in just a few steps. Users can browse curated services and experiences tailored to different goals - whether they are seeking stress reduction, physical optimisation, recovery support, or a more balanced lifestyle - and choose options that align with their personal needs and schedules. The rewards-led journey reduces common barriers to participation by simplifying discovery, enabling instant redemption, and presenting clear value at the point of decision, encouraging people to prioritise their wellbeing more consistently.

For TES, the presence on talabat strengthens its role as a wellness gateway by meeting customers where they already spend time and make choices, translating awareness into immediate action through a familiar, high-frequency digital platform. As digital platforms continue to influence how consumers search, compare, and commit, partnerships like this help reshape the wellness landscape by prioritising convenience, accessibility, and measurable impact. By combining TES’ expertise and tailored programming with talabat’s reach and points ecosystem, the collaboration supports a more inclusive wellness model - one that empowers users to take small, consistent steps toward better health without waiting for special occasions, complex booking journeys, or premium-only entry points. In doing so, the talabat rewards redemption page becomes more than a marketplace feature; it becomes a practical bridge between intention and behaviour, helping customers turn points into progress and everyday actions into sustainable wellbeing.

This initiative is particularly relevant in the UAE’s high-intensity environment, where long working hours, sedentary habits, and performance-driven lifestyles often contribute to fatigue and long-term health challenges. By embedding wellness into a familiar digital ecosystem, TES aims to encourage consistency, continuity, and proactive health engagement rather than episodic interventions.

As with all its offerings, TES has ensured that its wellness experiences maintain the brand’s signature standards of quality, personalisation, and premium service. The association with talabat does not dilute the experiential aspect of TES Wellness; instead, it enhances reach while preserving the integrity and depth of each wellness solution.

The launch of TES Wellness on talabat reinforces The Experience Store’s commitment to shaping the future of experiential health in the UAE. By merging digital convenience with curated wellness expertise, TES continues to set new benchmarks in how individuals discover, access, and prioritise well-being in their everyday lives.

The Experience Store (TES) is the UAE’s premier marketplace, dedicated to curating transformative experiences that seamlessly blend holistic wellness and luxury. TES offers a diverse portfolio of indulgent experiences, including bespoke wellness retreats, adventurous pursuits, fine dining, exclusive accommodation, private escapes, and world-class events all meticulously designed to create unforgettable memories.

Whether it's a private yacht tour, a thrilling desert safari, personalised wellness therapies, or dining at Michelin-starred restaurants, TES provides unrivalled access to Dubai's most coveted experiences, elevating each moment into something extraordinary.

Through exclusive partnerships with globally renowned brands, TES ensures exceptional quality and exclusivity at every step. With a steadfast commitment to personalization and excellence, TES is setting new benchmarks in luxury and holistic wellness.

