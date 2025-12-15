Sharjah, UAE: Al Rabwa Real Estate, the newly established sister company of Ellington Properties dedicated to industrial and commercial land communities, has officially launched in the UAE with its inaugural development: Al Qasimia Future 6, a master-planned industrial land community located in Industrial Area 6, Al Qasimia City, Sharjah.

Designed for investors and operators seeking strategically located and well-connected industrial land, Al Qasimia Future 6 combines structured planning, defined zoning, competitive entry points, and long-term ownership certainty within one of Sharjah’s most in-demand industrial corridors. The development also offers a ready-to-build advantage, enabling investors to begin construction after completing 50% of the payments, thereby accelerating setup and asset growth.

The launch of Al Rabwa marks Ellington’s strategic expansion into the industrial and logistics development sector, leveraging its planning expertise to deliver efficient, scalable land communities tailored to real-world operational demands.

Salim Al Khayyal, Chairman of Al Rabwa Real Estate, said, “Al Rabwa was created with a clear mandate to develop industrial communities that offer clarity, certainty, and connectivity. With Al Qasimia Future 6, investors gain access to the fundamentals that truly drive value; strategic location, well-defined land use, and a fast pathway from acquisition to activation.”

Kareem Mekawy, CEO of Al Rabwa Real Estate, said, “This development is structured for long-term operators seeking reliability and speed. With a price of AED 140 per sqft during the launch event, a 2-year payment plan and freehold ownership for all nationalities, Al Qasimia Future 6 provides an efficient framework for business expansion and asset growth.”

Spanning 9,137,781 sq ft, Al Qasimia Future 6 comprises 1,028 freehold plots across two defined zones. The Grey Zone features 130 plots designated for commercial spaces, showrooms, offices, industrial uses, and workers’ housing, with permitted building heights of G+1 for industrial and G+2 for commercial developments. The Bronze Zone includes 898 plots allocated for industrial warehouses, offices, and workers’ housing, all with a permitted height of G+1. Together, these zones establish a diversified land-use framework that supports a connected and scalable business ecosystem.

Located in Industrial Area 6, the development benefits from direct access to Sharjah’s key roads and transport networks, enabling seamless logistics and supporting business scalability across the northern emirates and wider UAE.

With its launch, Al Rabwa Real Estate sets a clear intention to develop high-quality industrial and commercial land communities that empower business growth and align with the UAE’s broader vision for resilient, future-ready economic infrastructure.

About Al Rabwa

Al Rabwa Real Estate is a development company dedicated to creating well-planned industrial and commercial communities across the UAE, with a focus on infrastructure quality, efficient layouts, connectivity, and long-term investment potential. info@alrabwa.ae