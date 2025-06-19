Devmark, the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, proudly announces the launch of Résidences Du Port, Autograph Collection Residences, a landmark new residential address in the heart of Dubai Marina. The project is developed by Prime Marina Property Developers LLC, a developer associated with fund manager FIM Partners, a leading investment management firm with over USD 4 billion in assets under management and a strong track record in real estate investment and development. Exclusively brought to market by Devmark, Résidences Du Port also marks the debut of Autograph Collection Residences, a brand by Marriott International, in Dubai.

Thoughtfully positioned on the Marina waterfront, the project introduces a rare collection of 74 boutique branded residences that blend timeless Riviera-inspired design with curated lifestyle experiences. Offering expansive views, refined interiors, world-class hospitality, and a wide range of curated amenities, Résidences Du Port delivers a fresh perspective on elegant coastal living in one of Dubai’s most iconic neighbourhoods.

As the demand for premium waterfront addresses continues to grow, Résidences Du Port stands out not only for its design and brand affiliation, but also as a compelling example of strategic redevelopment. The project is a full transformation of the former Nuran Hotel & Apartments — a prominent site in Dubai Marina now being reimagined into a residential sanctuary. With prime land in premium established areas becoming increasingly scarce, this infill development presents a rare opportunity for buyers to own in a location that has become impossible to replicate.