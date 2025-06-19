Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announces, at the Paris Air Show 2025, a signed purchase agreement for 12 SUBARU Bell 412EPXs to the Tunisian Air Force, marking the first order for this Bell 412 variant in region. The aircraft will be used for multi-role military and security missions. The Tunisian military expands its rotary wing fleet of 39 Bell aircraft, including Bell UH-1s, 205s and OH-58s.

“The Bell 412 is one of the most trusted platforms globally, and we are honored to support the Tunisian Air Force as it expands its fleet with this proven and versatile aircraft,” said Tim Evans, Managing Director for Middle East and Africa, Bell. “The SUBARU Bell 412EPX has been gaining momentum as an international military platform, we’re thrilled to bring it to the Middle East and Africa region with the Tunisian Air Force.”

The Bell 412 is globally recognized for its adaptability and reliability, enabling operators to undertake a broad range of missions. To date, more than 54% of the global Bell 412 fleet performs parapublic and military missions. This sale builds on recent entries of the Bell 412 to the Japan Coast Guard, San Diego Fire and Rescue, Croatia Ministry of Interior, Sarajevo Canton Ministry of Interior and more. The SUBARU Bell 412EPX boasts a maximum internal weight of 12,200 lbs, external weight of 13,000 lbs and cargo hook capacity of 5,000 lbs. The platform enables critical missions with a useful load of 5,385 lbs.

