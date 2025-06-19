H.E. underlines importance of technology in her vision to develop a sustainable and responsible tourism sector

Abu Dhabi: H.E. Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General elect of the United Nations Tourism for the 2026–2029 term, held a series of meetings with representatives of leading French travel and tourism technology companies. The discussions focused on advancing innovation and integrating cutting-edge technologies in the sector. Participants emphasized the critical role of digital solutions in improving service efficiency and strengthening the sector’s readiness to adapt to rapid technological shifts. The meetings were held on the sidelines of Her Excellency’s participation in VivaTech 2025 in Paris, held under the theme "The New Frontiers of Innovation."

The meetings are part of Her Excellency’s ongoing efforts to foster dialogue with the private sector in the tourism industry, in preparation for her assumption of office as UN Tourism Secretary-General early next year.

Her Excellency said: “Technology is a key pillar in my vision to develop a sustainable and responsible tourism sector both regionally and globally, given its vital role in creating innovative tourism models based on global best practices. It further improves quality of life while maintaining privacy and offering outstanding tourism experiences to visitors and tourists around the world.” H.E. emphasised the importance of increasing private‑sector investment in digital solutions that support tourism sustainability and building an integrated digital infrastructure that enhances operational efficiencies in tourism.

During the discussions, Her Excellency underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships between the UN Tourism and private tourism companies to develop new initiatives and projects that facilitate mobility and communication across countries, and improve tourism destinations, particularly in light of challenges such as climate change and evolving travel and tourism trends.