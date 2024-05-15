KEO, a leading provider of multi-disciplinary consultancy services, and Johnson Controls, the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, have today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at delivering turnkey decarbonization services in the region.

Under the collaboration, the two companies will offer an end-to-end decarbonization action plan and a suite of engineered solutions to drive cost and carbon reductions. These will help organizations achieve their net zero goals including comprehensive target setting, providing a roadmap, to produce tangible outcomes.

According to the World Green Building Council, buildings are responsible for nearly 40% of global carbon emissions and buildings represent one of the fastest—if not the fastest—paths to meeting global climate targets. With the UAE and Saudi Arabia spearheading (one of) the world’s most ambitious decarbonization programs, organizations in the region will benefit from such collaborations to more quickly and effectively meet the region’s goals.

Founded on a shared vision and complementary expertise, this unique collaboration draws on KEO’s 60 years of expertise in engineering, consultation, and advisory services and Johnson Controls 140 years transforming the built environment to reduce energy consumption and emissions, improve building efficiency, increase productivity and wellbeing, and ultimately contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

"This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower organizations to achieve their sustainability goals," said Greg Karpinski, COO at KEO. "By combining KEO’s sustainability and engineering excellence with Johnson Controls cutting-edge technologies, we are uniquely positioned to deliver impactful solutions that drive real environmental change.

“We understand that managing the bidding for a complex scope decarbonization project can be a challenging task for organizations, involving significant costs and efforts," remarked Greg Karpinski at KEO. "Through our collaboration with Johnson Controls, we aim to alleviate these challenges, offering clients a hassle-free experience from start to finish."

“We are delighted to initiate this collaboration with KEO, which will empower our mutual customers to achieve their net zero commitments, added Devrim Tekeli, general manager for Service GCC at Johnson Controls. Our comprehensive capabilities across technology manufacturing, HVAC, fire, security, controls, and connectivity via our OpenBlue digital platform are setting a benchmark in the region. These capabilities are already demonstrating tangible environmental and financial benefits. Together with KEO, we aim to empower businesses with the tools and expertise needed to drive sustainability leadership in this region and beyond.”

The collaboration between KEO and Johnson Controls marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainability, ushering in a new era of innovation and collaboration in the fight against climate change.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) is the global leader in smart buildings, creating safe, healthy, and sustainable spaces, with a mission to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet. With a history spanning nearly 140 years, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering, OpenBlue. Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry. Johnson Controls has been included in over 40 prestigious sustainability indexes, including the Platinum EcoVadis Sustainability Rating.

About KEO

A highly integrated and agile creative AEP/PMCM enterprise where innovation is a way of life. KEO, together with its Allied Practices, is an independent, multi-disciplinary firm recognized for excellence performing professional services as a trusted partner for 60+ years. From shaping iconic skylines to crafting sustainable communities, KEO serves clients and builds legacies for a better tomorrow. Its core values of agility, empathy, advocacy, pragmatism, dedication and integrity guides the expertise of its 2,600+ perceptive problem solvers who help clients shorten the distance between inspiration and realization. Highly talented multinational professionals across two continents in 10 offices.

