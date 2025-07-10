Dubai, UAE: Careem introduces a new AI-powered Grocery List tool that enables customers to translate written or typed grocery lists into instant online grocery orders directly through the app.

Customers simply take a photo or upload an image of their grocery list, or type it directly into the app. The AI-powered tool scans the list, recognises and extracts each item, and instantly generates a tailored selection of matching products that can be added and ready to check out in seconds - all in one easy-to-navigate page. This seamless process empowers customers to find and select exactly what they need quickly and eliminates the need for manual item searches.

Chase Lario, VP of Careem Groceries, commented: “Our Grocery List tool is designed to transform the grocery shopping experience by removing unnecessary steps and making the process as efficient and intuitive as possible. We know our customers are busy, and we're continuously streamlining our services to ensure they spend less time shopping and more time doing what matters most to them.”

Careem Groceries continues to deliver an extensive range of products - from fresh produce to household essentials - within 15 minutes across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.Careem Plus members enjoy free delivery on their grocery and food orders, along with special rates on international money transfers, discounts on rides, home cleaning, Careem Bike, and more.

Customers can try the Grocery List feature today by downloading the latest version of the Careem app and selecting ‘Groceries’ from the home screen.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.