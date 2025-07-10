Rio De Janeiro, BRAZIL — In a historic milestone that translates diplomatic vision into grassroots action, the BRICS International Football Alliance (BIFA) and the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro have officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement under the BIFA+ initiative — a platform that transforms political consensus into tangible youth, cultural, and sporting programs across the Global South; on 7th July.

The agreement marks the first formal implementation of the BRICS Sports Cooperation Framework, adopted during the 2025 BRICS Summit in Brazil. It represents a joint commitment to strengthening youth development, intercultural exchange, and international sports diplomacy among BRICS+ nations.

The signing ceremony took place at the iconic Palácio da Cidade, led by H.E. Salim Humaid Almazaini, Founder and President of BIFA and BIFA+. He was joined by senior representatives from the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro’s Secretariat of Sports (SMEL), Brazilian football legend Bebeto, delegates from the BRICS Strategic Projects Alliance, and youth athletes from local communities.

This agreement signals the beginning of a long-term model where cities actively contribute to international cooperation, and sport becomes a tool of peace, equity, and empowerment.

BIFA+ plays a pioneering role in operationalizing multilateral agreements by delivering:

Youth football tournaments and inter-city exchanges

Training programs and grassroots academies

Cultural showcases and media content production

Peace campaigns and social development initiatives

By integrating institutional frameworks with on-the-ground programs, BIFA+ provides the practical mechanism to connect diplomacy to people.

“The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between BIFA+ and the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro is a proud milestone in our journey to unite BRICS+ nations through sport, culture, and youth empowerment. This launch event in Rio is not just symbolic; it is a demonstration of what’s possible when cities and communities come together to lead with vision and humanity. Through BIFA+, we are building a global platform that celebrates diversity, fosters international cooperation, and positions our regions as champions of peace, development, and shared identity,” said H.E. Salim Humaid Almazaini.

This launch confirms the role of cities like Rio de Janeiro as strategic players in global peacebuilding and South-South cooperation. By working collaboratively through BIFA+, Rio becomes a flagship city for inclusive development, cultural celebration, and transnational unity.

This milestone is only the beginning. BIFA+ aims to replicate this model across BRICS+ countries — empowering cities to become hubs of youth leadership, intercultural connection, and sustainable peace through sport.

About BIFA & BIFA+

The BRICS International Football Alliance (BIFA) is a multilateral platform that unites sport, culture, and youth empowerment across the Global South. Founded in 2024 under the leadership of H.E. Salim Humaid Almazaini, BIFA functions as the cultural and athletic extension of BRICS+ cooperation, transforming high-level diplomacy into grassroots action.

Through its strategic initiative BIFA+, the organization delivers inclusive programs that span football development, cultural exchange, peacebuilding, and intercity collaboration. With operations in 11+ countries and growing, BIFA is committed to using the universal language of sport to build bridges between nations, amplify emerging voices, and foster a future led by unity, creativity, and equity.