Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – In a landmark recognition from the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) has been officially accredited as the world’s first hybrid showjumping arena—a groundbreaking achievement that reaffirms the United Arab Emirates’ leadership in the global equestrian arena.

This pioneering designation is a result of the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADEC. His Highness has been instrumental in the advancement of equestrian sport across the nation, consistently investing in its growth and ensuring the availability of all resources to sustain the UAE’s continued excellence in this domain.

The ongoing support of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF) has also been key to this notable accomplishment through their efforts to organise and promote international championships.

H.E. Eng. Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, commented:

“This is a proud moment; this recognition marks a historic milestone for equestrian sport in the UAE. It is a reflection of our leadership’s vision and a testament to the nation’s commitment to excellence across all disciplines. The new hybrid arena at ADEC is not only the first of its kind globally—it also sets a new benchmark offering a unique venue designed to meet the needs of both riders and horses year-round.” He further noted that such a historic accomplishment could not have been realised without the dedicated patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose unwavering commitment to advancing equestrian sport has elevated the UAE’s infrastructure to meet and exceed international standards, positioning Abu Dhabi as a premier global destination for equestrian excellence.

This unprecedented designation grants the club the eligibility to organise and host showjumping events in line with an extended timeline, enabling it to plan and schedule international-caliber championships on either indoor or outdoor footing.

The international hybrid arena is a modern equestrian facility inspired by the elegance and aesthetic traditions of Arab architecture. The new arena debuted with a series of high-profile events during the 2024–2025 season, including two major international FEI-sanctioned tournaments held in partnership with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation:

Abu Dhabi International Show Jumping Event CSI4*-W

UAE President’s Cup Show Jumping CSI5* (2025 Edition)

In addition, ADEC successfully hosted three more international competitions earlier in January 2025, all on the new hybrid arena:

12th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup CSI2*

Al Shira’aa International Horse Show CSI3*

Al Shira’aa International Horse Show CSI4*-W

With this latest milestone, Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club is poised to further expand its global footprint as it prepares to host a new calendar of international events for the upcoming season—welcoming elite riders, horses, and equestrian stakeholders from across the world to experience the sport at its highest level.

About ADEC: A Legacy of Equestrian Excellence

A Haven for Horse

Established in 1976 through the visionary foresight of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club has evolved from an equine sanctuary into a premier venue for equestrian excellence and exclusive events. The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) is a world-class equestrian destination offering championship turf racetracks, bespoke training tracks, state-of-the-art arenas, and pristine stables. Following extensive renovations in 2023 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADEC now features a grandstand with a 10,000-guest capacity, exclusive VIP suites, air-conditioned stables, and cutting-edge facilities, including a veterinary clinic and a 9-hole golf course. Accredited by the British Horse Society (BHS), the Clubs Riding School welcomes riders of all levels with tailored coaching in dressage, jumping, and equine care. A vibrant calendar of international equestrian events, including the prestigious Group 1 International Jewel Crown Cup, positions ADEC as a premier venue for enthusiasts worldwide.

