Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties and Fast Company Middle East have announced receiving over 60 submissions for the 2025 Innovation in Design Awards, with entries open until 18 August, as interest continues to build across the region in design-led approaches to contemporary challenges.

The awards will be presented during the Innovation by Design Summit, scheduled on 24 September at Mandarin Oriental Doha, bringing together the region's most innovative minds.

Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla, Senior Director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties, said: "The quality and quantity of submissions we've received confirm the creative potential within our region. These awards showcase how design can provide solutions to real-world challenges while pushing aesthetic boundaries."

“It is encouraging to see such a diverse response, with the design community coming together in September to spotlight these achievements,” he added.

Ravi Raman, Publisher of Fast Company Middle East, added: "This year's overwhelming response proves that the Middle East's design community is producing world-class work. Design is shaping how we work, live, and interact. The Innovation by Design Awards celebrate those who are not just imagining what’s next, but actively building it.”

“We’re encouraged by the calibre of submissions and the ideas they bring forward. At Fast Company Middle East, the goal remains to recognise these efforts and support strong connections across industries,” Raman added.

Now in its second year, the Innovation in Design Awards celebrates projects that combine creativity with functionality across key categories including Architecture and Urban Planning, Product and Packaging, Retail and Experiential, Sustainable Design, Technology-Driven Design, Travel and Hospitality, and Emerging Designer Middle East. Moreover, the awards highlight individuals and organisations who use design as a tool for practical, sustainable, and future-oriented solutions.

The awards are part of the broader Innovation by Design Summit 2025, which will feature discussions on topics such as Designing for an Uncertain World, Multidimensional Journeys: Designing for Real Human Experience, Is Design the Missing Link?, AI's Impact on Business, Middle Eastern Brands Defining Generations, and Fueling Innovation with Purpose-Driven Design.

Confirmed speakers include Abdulaziz Alhumaidhi, AlHumaidi Architects; Alan Ricks, Mass Design Group; Aziza Chaouni, Aziza Chaouni Projects; Haya Sawan, Motion Academy; Jeff Risom, Gehl; Jeroen van der Most, Atelier Most; Joe Doucet, Joe Doucet x Partners; Marwan Albalushi, Altqadum; Meike Papenfuss, Budde; and Mitchell Joachim, Terreform One, among others.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority, is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices.