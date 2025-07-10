Dubai, UAE: Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest global asset managers, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the Middle East, highlighting its long-standing commitment to the region and its continuous growth and innovation with the launch of a brand campaign titled “Your trusted partner for what’s ahead”. Today, Franklin Templeton ranks as the top cross-border asset manager in the region[1].

Franklin Templeton has proudly maintained a strong presence in the Middle East for over two decades, having established operations in the UAE in 2000 and was amongst the first asset management companies to establish a presence in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in 2004, a move that reflects its deepening roots and growing ambitions in the region. The firm's long-term commitment is demonstrated by strong partnerships with leading institutional clients, family offices, and global and local financial institutions, enabling the delivery of relevant investment solutions. With a heritage of serving the Middle East for 25 years, and the recent opening of our office in Riyadh, we are ideally positioned to provide a comprehensive suite of international, local, and Shariah-compliant investment solutions, tailored to serve a wide array of investor segments across the region.

"As Franklin Templeton proudly marks its 25th anniversary in the Middle East, we're leveraging this significant milestone to reiterate our unwavering commitment to clients across the region. Our recently launched firm story, 'Your trusted partner for what’s ahead,' perfectly encapsulates our enduring journey and anchors a campaign that thoughtfully combines our narrative with core values that deeply resonate here: 'generations of trust and a commitment to the future.' To ensure broad and impactful reach, this campaign strategically leverages a variety of channels, including digital, social media, video streaming platforms, and Out-of-Home (OOH) formats,” said Balaaji Vaidyanathan, Director & Head of Marketing, CEEMEA at Franklin Templeton.

Sandeep Singh, Head of CEEMEA and India, said, “The Middle East region has seen rapid and positive transformation and growth over the past 25 years, and we are extremely proud to be a trusted partner for our clients as their financial goals and requirements evolve over time. Our aim is to help clients build robust portfolios that can navigate market volatility. We aspire to be a guiding light for investment excellence, offering a single gateway to navigate our extensive range of best-in-class capabilities. Over the years, we've consistently been at the heart of innovation and are dedicated to helping clients remain at the cutting edge of both markets and technology through a unique range of customization tools, technology and resources”.

“At Franklin Templeton, we had the privilege of witnessing the evolution of the region firsthand and contributing to it by promoting the region to a global audience, deploying long-term capital, expanding our local investment capabilities, and partnering with institutions that have shaped the region into one of the most sophisticated capital markets,” Singh concluded.

Notes

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organisation with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialisation on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.57 trillion in assets under management as of 31 May 2025. The firm established its presence in the UAE in 2000. The office in Dubai is now the hub for Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), supporting retail and institutional investors across the region including some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, central banks, family offices and global private banks based locally. Building on this established regional presence, Franklin Templeton further expanded its commitment to the Middle East with the opening of its Riyadh office in March 2024.

This press release is intended to be of general interest only and does not constitute professional advice. Franklin Templeton and its management groups have exercised professional care and diligence in the collection and processing of the information in this press release. Franklin Templeton makes no representations or warranties with respect to the accuracy of this document. Franklin Templeton shall not be liable to any user of this report or to any other person or entity for the inaccuracy of information contained in this press release or for any errors or omissions in its contents, regardless of the cause of such inaccuracy, error or omission.

Any research and analysis contained in this document has been procured by Franklin Templeton for its own purposes.

Please consult your financial advisor before deciding to invest.

Issued by Franklin Templeton Investments (ME) Limited, authorized and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

