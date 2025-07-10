Dubai, UAE- The Aditum Group today announced that its total assets under management (AUM) have exceeded $9 billion, marking a major milestone in the firm’s ongoing growth trajectory.

This record achievement underscores Aditum’s emergence as one of the fastest-growing asset managers in the region. Of the total AUM, $8.8 billion originates from Aditum Investment Management Limited, the firm’s DIFC-based headquarters. Its DIFC-based fund platform, which was recently boosted by a large active fixed income manager using the platform, has now crossed $300 million.

“We are proud of the growth we have achieved,” said David Marshall, Senior Executive Officer at Aditum. “The core operating platform has gone from strength to strength and our newly licensed office in Saudi Arabia is expected to open up exciting opportunities. In the UAE, we now have 19 funds approved, with many managed by top-tier global investment firms. We expected to add up to a further five, subject to regulatory approvals and client demand, so will be looking for continued expansion in the second half of the year.”

About Aditum Investment Management: Aditum Investment Management Limited is a privately owned asset manager based in the DIFC, focused on providing customized investment solutions across conventional and Sharia-compliant strategies. With a strong onshore presence in KSA and the UAE, Aditum continues to drive innovation and value creation in regional financial markets.