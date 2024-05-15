Zain KSA is injecting SAR 1.6 billion to expand its infrastructure, 5G network, and digital services ecosystem. Part of an integrated expansion plan, this step aligns with Zain KSA’s strategy to achieve digital inclusion across the Kingdom and enable an advanced digital infrastructure that provides the best customer experience. Through targeted investments, Zain KSA aims to expand its 5G network from covering 66 cities to covering 122 cities and governorates across the Kingdom, including Makkah and the Holy Sites. Zain KSA will be the first telecoms operator to secure full 5G coverage in the Holy Sites through all its towers.

The plan will see more than 66% of the Kingdom’s populated area covered with 5G services and solutions, increasing the number of Zain KSA’s 5G network sites around the Kingdom to more than 7,000. The investment will primarily drive Zain KSA’s leadership in next-gen technologies. Around 45% of the new expansion plan will support 5G-advanced technologies, increasing the network’s capacity and providing higher speeds with record response times. This will ensure a unique digital experience for individuals and support enterprises in keeping pace with Industry 4.0 requirements while empowering smart cities. The plan also advances Zain KSA’s efforts to support the digital needs of the Pilgrims Experience Program, enabling it to welcome 30 million Umrah performers by 2030 while ensuring pilgrims have an exceptional digital experience that supports their spiritual and cultural journey.

Commenting on the announcement, Zain KSA CEO, Eng. Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, stated: “We are pleased to announce this huge investment to expand our network as an extension of our approach to harnessing the best technical capabilities and resources to serve the community after launching the largest 5G network in the Middle East, Europe and Africa, and third largest globally. This new network expansion aligns with our strategy of leveraging the latest technologies to empower a real sustainable digital transformation. It will also broadly impact our customers, enhancing the digital experience of individuals and enterprises and catalyzing the Kingdom’s transformation journey, ensuring its readiness for Industry 4.0. Additionally, this step plays an important role in harnessing technology to enrich the spiritual journey of pilgrims and Umrah performers by increasing the network’s capacity and providing higher speeds with record response times, supporting an integrated digital experience for individuals and the business sector. Most importantly, our expansion plan falls within a framework of digital inclusivity and sustainability to achieve a tangible developmental impact that touches the lives of individuals and the community in the Kingdom and contributes to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for innovation, digital solutions and communications following the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Zain KSA places sustainability at the heart of its expansion plans and business operations, demonstrating its commitment to advancing the adoption of green technology in the Kingdom by collaborating with global technology giants and intensifying its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. As a result of this strategy, Zain KSA launched the world's first zero-carbon 5G network in one of the Red Sea destinations, an unprecedented project in terms of the technology used. The green 5G network offers a world-first practical solution to reduce carbon emissions in the ICT sector, one of the industry’s most complex global challenges.