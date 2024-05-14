NIGERIA’s education system is at a crossroads, grappling with a brain drain that has seen many of its brightest minds seek opportunities abroad. This exodus of talent is a pressing concern, as it not only deprives the country of its future but somehow will undermine economic and social progress. As a technology enthusiast in teaching and learning, I believe it is essential to explore the reasons behind this trend while recommending viable solutions that could revitalize our educational system.

One of the primary reasons for which brain drain has persisted is traceable to the desire for a better life; a mission that has made millions of Nigerians scattered around the world in a bid to scale income, acquire quality education, or provide a fresh start for their families in a world-class facilitated and cutting-edge technology society. These desires are prevalent. The Nigerian education system faces significant challenges, including inadequate funding, outdated curricula, dilapidated buildings, and a woeful salary structure. What is even noteworthy is that Nigerian students excel academically when allowed to study abroad—vehemently depicting the amassing potential this country upholds. For over four decades, Nigeria has been at loggerheads with institutions and shareholders, especially the educators who are to drive this country to its highest momentum. To make it worse, none of Nigeria’s universities are in the top ten tertiary institutions in Africa.

In providing ways forward, embedded technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence), VR (Virtual Reality), and other learning enhancement technologies can play a crucial role in revitalizing our education system. These technologies will help personalize learning, improve student engagement, and increase access to quality education. It is important to also note that their adoption has to be carefully implemented as a complement to traditional teaching methods.

The government has a critical role to play in addressing the brain drain and revitalizing our education system. Without a doubt, Nigerian government for a long time has not invested the required resources in education and has failed to uphold the global practices of elevating education by providing scholarships and incentives for citizens who have attained recognition overseas— so they could return to give back to the society that made them while contributing to the social economy and development of our dear nation. By doing so, we would stem the tide of brain drain. Additionally, the government can establish programs to encourage innovation, entrepreneurship, and research, creating opportunities for citizens to apply their skills and knowledge in Nigeria.

As products of the Nigerian education system, we have a responsibility to give back to the country that has given us so much. We must recognise that our successes are not just personal achievements but also a testament to the investment many of us benefited from as Nigerians. In the same vein, young people should be given opportunities through digital skills acquisitions, grants, or mentorship to aspiring Nigerians.

Alamu is a PhD student in Curriculum and Instruction. Kent State University, Kent Ohio USA

