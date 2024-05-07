Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Monoprix Maison is now open in Dubai Hills Mall.

The French-inspired retail brand known for offering a curated selection of high-quality home goods, decor, and lifestyle products, will cater to the mall’s discerning customers seeking stylish and functional solutions for their living spaces.

This launch along with two additional store openings in May brings GMG’s Everyday Goods retail arm to a total of 60 outlets, solidifying its position as a leading provider of diverse retail experiences in the region and underscoring the breadth of its presence across six distinct brands.

"We are thrilled to reach a milestone in GMG’s stores’ expansion," said Marc Laurent, President, Retail - Everyday Goods, GMG. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the loyalty of our customers. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve communities across the UAE, and we look forward to continuing to provide value and convenience to our customers."

“Our commitment to rapid store expansion in growing and thriving communities across the UAE reflects our dedication to serving and growing alongside the neighbourhoods we call home,” he added.

Strategically located within the vibrant ambiance of Dubai Hills Mall, the newest Monoprix Maison store brings a unique French-inspired concept to Dubai Hills Mall, infusing the community with an air of elegance and sophistication.

Located on the ground floor, the store provides a serene shopping environment where patrons can explore the latest trends in home décor and lifestyle essentials.

From household essentials to kitchenware, tableware, bath, bedding and trendy home decor items, the store redefines the concept of "The Art of Living," presenting an extensive selection curated to inspire and elevate every aspect of everyday living.

"Monoprix Maison in Dubai Hills Mall will serve as a beacon of premium design and elegance for homes across the city. Beyond mere retail, our store embodies the essence of finesse, bringing natural and serene styles to those who cherish harmony in their living spaces. We invite you to immerse yourself in the epitome of sophistication as you explore our curated selection of exquisite furnishings and décor,” added Mr Laurent.Top of Form

In line with modern values, Monoprix Maison also places a strong emphasis on sustainability by providing organic fabrics certified with the Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex label. This globally recognized certification guarantees the absence of harmful substances, promoting health, safety, and eco-friendly practices. Additionally, the store remains dedicated to inclusivity by offering a wide range of affordable options, ensuring that premium home living is accessible to all.

Monoprix Maison at Dubai Mall is located on the Ground Floor.

Timings –

Sun to Thu 10:00 -11:00

Fri/Sat : 10:00 -12:00

For more information about Monoprix Maison and its wide range of GMG Everyday Goods, please visit https://monoprixuae.com or https://www.instagram.com/monoprixuae/

About Monoprix

Monoprix stands for high quality food products and an extensive range of private label food, home and beauty products cultivating the art of living. Monoprix was first launched in the UAE in July 2022 with the opening of the first store in Dubai at Gardenia Residence. Recent openings include Avenue at Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, and Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah. With more than 300 stores in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Monoprix reinvents the French “art de vivre” lifestyle, making tasty food accessible to everyone and bringing the latest home trends to all. Monoprix Maison represents the best of home décor under the label.