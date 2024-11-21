Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, announced launching three weekly direct flights between Prince Muhammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah and Sphinx Airport in Cairo, increasing frequency of its flights to the Egyptian capital, in line with flynas growth and expansion plan and parallel with the national goals in the aviation sector.



As of December 11, three weekly flights, On Sunday, Wednesday and Friday will be operateed on the new route, further expanding flynas flight network served from its newest operations base at Madinah Airport, in line with flynas expansion strategy, launched under the title “We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030, and the objective of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.



flynas connects the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with more than 120 weekly direct flights from 5 Saudi cities, namely Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, and Al-Ula, to Cairo, Sohag, Sharm El-Sheikh, Hurghada and El Alamein. The Egyptian capital of Cairo is connected to the Kingdom with flynas direct flights to Cairo International Airport and Sphinx International Airport, which is now served with direct flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, and soon from Madinah.



flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, aiming to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, which is in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.