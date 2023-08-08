Muscat: – Children of Oman Arab Bank (OAB) employees enjoyed an unforgettable banking experience at the bank’s interactive, educational Kids Branch. Designed to be a compelling destination for families, the Kids Branch is full of exciting, fun activities that promote financial literacy among children, located in the Corporate Branch of the bank’s HQ.

A first for OAB, this branch aims to educate young people on the fundamentals of banking to promote a culture of saving from a young age. After the exclusive phase for the children of OAB employees, the branch will be extended to students ages 10-12.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, said: “Our children are our future, and it is vitally important that they learn the skills that will help them to spend sensibly and save successfully by the time they are old enough to open a bank account. Our Kids Branch provides them with a fun, interactive introduction to financial literacy from a customer’s point of view, as well as engaging their minds with an enjoyable experience across various roles in the banking industry.”

He added, “We are excited to extend the Kids Branch to the wider community over the coming months. We hope that it will continue to spark imaginations and help to give children the start they deserve in life on their journey towards becoming irreplaceable members of our nation’s fast-growing economy.”

During visits to the Kids Branch, each group of children is split into two. One team plays the role of the customer, given a replica cheque book, opens an account, receives a replica bank card, then take part in various activities such as spending simulations, savings and long-term planning. Meanwhile, the other group plays various roles including Branch Manager, Assistant Branch Manager and Cashier. Parents also had the opportunity to open saving accounts for their own kids.

The Kids Branch is part of OAB’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and education, coinciding with the bank’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Other key OAB initiatives dedicated to promoting the nation’s youth during the anniversary year include flagship national program Ruwad Al Arabi, offering one-year internships to talented young Omanis nationals.

