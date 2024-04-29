Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Fransi Capital in its capacity as Lead Manager, Saudi Fransi Capital and EFG Hermes KSA as Joint Financial Advisors, Joint bookrunners, and Co-underwriters for the initial public offering of Miahona Company (“Miahona” or “the Company”) announce on behalf of the Company the price range and the commencement of the book-building period; as per the following details:

Bidding and book-building period for Institutional Tranche: starts on Monday, 29/04/2024G and ends on Thursday, 02/05/2024G.

The Company to register its shares and offer 48,277,663 ordinary shares representing 30% of the share capital of the Company, which will be sold by the selling shareholder of Miahona.

The participation in the book-building process is confined to the participating parties in accordance with the Book-Building Instructions and Allocation of Shares in Initial Public Offerings issued by the Board of the Capital Market Authority.

The final price per Share will be determined after the completion of the book-building process, to be followed by the retail subscription process, where 9,655,533 shares representing 20% of the total initial public offering shares will be offered to individual subscribers.

For more information and for the prospectus, please visit the Capital Market Authority website www.cma.org.sa, Company’s website https://ipo.miahona.com/, and the website of the joint financial advisors www.sfc.sa and www.efghermesksa.com.