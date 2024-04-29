PHOTO
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Fransi Capital in its capacity as Lead Manager, Saudi Fransi Capital and EFG Hermes KSA as Joint Financial Advisors, Joint bookrunners, and Co-underwriters for the initial public offering of Miahona Company (“Miahona” or “the Company”) announce on behalf of the Company the price range and the commencement of the book-building period; as per the following details:
- Bidding and book-building period for Institutional Tranche: starts on Monday, 29/04/2024G and ends on Thursday, 02/05/2024G.
- The Company to register its shares and offer 48,277,663 ordinary shares representing 30% of the share capital of the Company, which will be sold by the selling shareholder of Miahona.
- The participation in the book-building process is confined to the participating parties in accordance with the Book-Building Instructions and Allocation of Shares in Initial Public Offerings issued by the Board of the Capital Market Authority.
- The final price per Share will be determined after the completion of the book-building process, to be followed by the retail subscription process, where 9,655,533 shares representing 20% of the total initial public offering shares will be offered to individual subscribers.
For more information and for the prospectus, please visit the Capital Market Authority website www.cma.org.sa, Company’s website https://ipo.miahona.com/, and the website of the joint financial advisors www.sfc.sa and www.efghermesksa.com.