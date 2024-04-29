Johannesburg: Penquin, a leading brand and communications agency based in Johannesburg, is proud to announce a series of remarkable promotions and new appointments that further elevate the agency's creative prowess and operational excellence.

At the forefront of these exciting developments is the introduction of Nicole Fourie into the agency's executive team as Operations Director. With her wealth of experience and strategic insight, Fourie is poised to drive operational efficiencies and spearhead Penquin's continued growth trajectory.

Joining Fourie are several seasoned professionals who have been promoted to key positions within the agency:

Mandy Davis: Co-Managing Director

Syolo Mhluzana: Financial Director

Neil Robertson: Client Service Director

Sean Devlin: New Business Director

Nicole Glover: Digital Executive Creative Director

Keleabetsoe Rammopo: Head of Strategy

Theresa Burger: Innovations Operations Director

Andrion van der Merwe: Head of Production

Marnelle van der Merwe: Traditional Media Director

Matimu Maboya: Financial Manager

Fundi Twala: HR Officer – Talent Acquisition

Refiloe Moranye: Traffic Manager

Sinawo Bukani: Senior Social Media Community and Content Manager

Nicole Swartland: Project Manager

Dylan Samuel: Lead Digital Strategist

Aidan Moffet: Account Manager

In addition to these notable promotions, Penquin is delighted to announce the appointment of several talented individuals to key roles within the agency:

Kenny Thomas: Senior Creative Director

Maria Berrios-Carter: Senior Copywriter

Tyrell Stevens: Digital and Social Media Director

Shannon Spolander: Mid-Level Graphic Designer

Nobuhle Mkhize: Media Buyer and Planner

Zamile Mkhabela: Traffic Manager

Matthew Roodt: Multimedia Designer

Wesley Lewis: Sales Operations Manager

Refentse Malatjie: Brand Strategist

Unathi Mashiya: Multimedia Designer

Jessica Berger: Account Director

Dylan Prentis: Creative Director

Zakona Mlaba: Senior Conceptual Copywriter

Katleho Lesotho: Art Director

Xolisa Koyana: Creator Director

Penquin's exco team is now fortified with a dynamic line-up of visionary leaders, poised to steer the agency to new heights of success. At the helm, Veronica Moleele drives the agency as its CEO, bringing a wealth of strategic acumen and leadership experience to drive Penquin's overarching vision forward. Alongside her, Ryan Nofal and Mandy Davis take the reins as Co-Managing Directors, leveraging their combined expertise to navigate the agency through an era of unprecedented growth and innovation. Sean Devlin joins the team as New Business Development Director, tasked with spearheading strategic initiatives to expand Penquin's client portfolio and drive sustainable growth.

Complementing the executive line-up, Dave Doubell and Nicole Glover assume the mantle of Co-Executive Creative Directors, championing creativity and innovation across all facets of the agency's work. Annemie Burger and Theresa Burger bring their respective expertise to the table as HR Director and Innovation Ops Director, ensuring that Penquin remains a hub of talent and ingenuity. Rounding out the exco team, Nicole Fourie's appointment as Operations Director underscores the agency's commitment to operational excellence and efficiency. Together, this formidable team is poised to lead Penquin into a new era of unparalleled success and industry leadership.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the agency's future, Veronica Moleele says, "As we embark on this exciting journey of growth and innovation, I am thrilled to lead a team of such exceptional talent. Together, we are poised to redefine the standards of excellence in brand and communications, driving meaningful impact for our clients and delivering unparalleled value to the market. With our collective passion, creativity, and dedication, there's no limit to what we can achieve."

These new appointments and promotions underscore Penquin's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation within the agency. As Penquin continues to grow and evolve, it remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled creativity and strategic solutions that drive meaningful results for its clients.

For any media requests or interviews, please contact:

El Broide, The Platinum Club

Email: el@platinum-club.co.za