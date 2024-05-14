DUBAI: - Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today unveiled new innovations across its safety and security ecosystem designed to help public safety agencies and enterprises communicate, collaborate and operate more efficiently and effectively. The highlights on display at Critical Communications World 2024 (CCW) include the new DIMETRA™ Connect solution and MXP660 TETRA radio that allow front-line responders to automatically switch between land mobile radio (LMR) and broadband networks.

“We're taking TETRA further to help first responders stay connected wherever they go," said Michael Kaae, corporate vice president, Motorola Solutions. “Our new DIMETRA Connect solution automatically switches radio users between TETRA to broadband networks to support seamless communication indoors or when travelling beyond geographical radio network coverage.”

Additional innovations from Motorola Solutions at CCW include:

PSCore for Android: Motorola Solutions’ mobile policing application platform PSCore is now available on Android, allowing officers to complete routine tasks like querying databases, issuing infringement notices and completing reports from the field.

V500 body camera : The V500 body camera enables first responders to stream live video and location to the control room, upload footage from the field and receive radio updates and maintenance without returning to the station.

: The V500 body camera enables first responders to stream live video and location to the control room, upload footage from the field and receive radio updates and maintenance without returning to the station. M500 in-car video system: Powered by advanced artificial intelligence and high-resolution cameras, the M500 in-car video system constantly scans the environment from multiple viewpoints to help officers identify threats in real time. The backseat passenger analytics automatically initiate recording as soon as an individual enters the back of a police car.

Long-range multi-sensor cameras: Designed to operate in the harshest conditions, new specialised long-range cameras offer clear visibility in the complex and extreme environments associated with military, aviation, maritime and critical infrastructure. Equipped with highly accurate detection capabilities, the cameras can identify anomalies from up to 20 miles away (30 km) away to extend the perimeter of security and support a faster, more informed response.

Avigilon Unity: Avigilon Unity offers on-premise video security and access control, powered by advanced analytics and designed for an effortless user experience, making enterprise-grade physical security accessible to businesses of any size.

Visitors can learn how Motorola Solutions is solving for safer at CCW, May 14-16, Dubai World Trade Center, booth #D10.

