Renovated space spans 95,000 square feet and showcases BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, alongside certified pre-owned cars

Dubai, UAE: – AGMC, the official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has officially launched its fully renovated showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road.

After undergoing an extensive renovation, the new showroom has transformed into a state-of-the-art facility spanning an impressive 95,000 square feet, making it one of the largest and most advanced automotive showrooms in the region. Featuring an expansive vehicle display gallery that houses the latest BMW concept cars and a carefully curated selection of classic cars, the showroom offers a comprehensive range of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, alongside certified used cars.

The launch ribbon-cutting ceremony was graced by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports. Exclusive clientele and media were also welcomed into the transformed facility, marking a momentous occasion in AGMC’s history which is witness to the biggest transformation in the automotive industry.

The newly renovated showroom is designed to not only anticipate but also adapt to customers’ evolving needs. Embodying the cutting-edge Retail.Next concept, it seamlessly integrates a showroom, service centre, spare parts, and body shop all under one roof, designed to offer customers an unparalleled first-class luxury experience.

Retail.Next: An immersive lifestyle experience

The Retail.Next facility reflects the new BMW corporate identity, ensuring the ultimate hospitality and comfort for all guests. AGMC goes beyond traditional automotive expectations to offer an immersive lifestyle experience at the new showroom. Visitors can unwind in various lounges scattered throughout the showroom, explore the retail area offering a range of premium accessories and merchandise, or treat themselves at the Healthy Farm Eatery.

“The vision behind the renovation of AGMC’s Sheikh Zayed Road showroom was to create more than a space for cars; we wanted to craft a destination where luxury and lifestyle converge in keeping with our long-term vision and BMW’s status as a premium automotive brand,” Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, CEO AGMC - BMW Group Brands. “This expansion highlights our commitment to providing our valued customers with exceptional experiences and world-class service.”

Karim-Christian Haririan, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East, added, “This showroom is not just about displaying our vehicles; it’s about offering a first-class experience that mirrors the innovation and luxury of our brand. With the Retail.Next concept, we’ve integrated a seamless customer journey from showroom to service, enhancing every touchpoint with the pinnacle of hospitality and comfort. It’s the physical embodiment of our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Special models, for a special milestone

Among the new showroom’s many delights are several BMW cars and special models on display. Visitors can expect to marvel at a carefully curated selection of vehicles that not only highlight BMW’s rich heritage but also its innovation in automotive design and technology, along with a very exclusive collection of BMW Classic cars.

The unveiling of the AGMC’s Sheikh Zayed Road showroom sets a new standard in the realm of automotive luxury in the region. It’s not just a place to discover your next vehicle; it’s a destination to be inspired, relax, and indulge in a lifestyle that’s as refined as the BMW vehicles on display.

ABOUT AGMC: The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For over 47 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.

