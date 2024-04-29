Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group continues to drive innovation in 5G with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nokia - a global technology leader - to upgrade business connectivity with cutting-edge 5G solutions.

Under the agreement, both companies will collaborate closely to develop and deploy 5G private networks, delivering innovative market and enterprise-specific solutions customised to meet the diverse needs of businesses across industries.

Ooredoo’s business customers will benefit from high-performance, low-latency 5G connectivity, enhanced IoT capabilities and ultra-reliable communication networks. This will enable them to enhance productivity and efficiency, accelerating their digital transformation journey and unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Najib Khan, Group Chief Business Services Officer at Ooredoo, said: “Our strategic collaboration with Nokia underscores Ooredoo’s commitment to always providing best-in-class 5G solutions that empower our enterprise customers to grow their businesses and build resilience in a competitive environment. This partnership marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to build capabilities and develop a pipeline for future opportunities in the 5G enterprise domain.”

Stephan Litjens, Vice President of Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions, Nokia, said: “Nokia’s collaboration with Ooredoo is another significant milestone for the evolution of 5G in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. The partnership will empower Ooredoo’s customers with cutting-edge 5G solutions that are optimised for enterprises. This will help organisations within these emerging markets to supercharge their digital transformation journey and continue to grow and innovate.”

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 23 billion as of 31 December 2023. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.