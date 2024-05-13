E& UAE today announced registering the world's fastest recorded speed of 30.5Gbps on its live 5G network, marking a significant milestone in its evolution towards 5G-Advanced.

This global achievement was unveiled during a demonstration held at SAMENA Leaders’ Summit 2024, showcasing the successful aggregation of multiple carriers across high-band and mid-band spectrums (1600 MHz in mmWave and 300MHz in C-band), with network speeds reaching 30.5Gbps.

This achievement underscores e& UAE's commitment to delivering unparalleled user experiences, ensuring seamless connectivity to meet the increasing demand for a broad spectrum of digital services.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer of e& UAE, said, “We are thrilled to announce e& UAE's achievement of the world's fastest 5G network speed. With this accomplishment, we are poised to unleash the boundless potential of 5G technology, empowering innovative services and applications that will transform the fabric of society and the economy.

“Aligned with the UAE's ambitious digital agenda, e& UAE's continuous investment in its network and technologies underscores its commitment to delivering premium digital services. By adopting the latest 5G solutions, we are providing our customers with premium digital experiences today but also paving the way for the 6G era by 2030 in line with the UAE’s recently unveiled 6G Roadmap by TDRA.”

As the demand for advanced network capabilities continues to surge, e& UAE is poised to revolutionise the landscape of connectivity in the UAE. This vision integrates state-of-the-art technologies and innovative services, including network slicing, private 5G network, RedCap, mobile VPN, and premium Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) leased lines, offering a superior experience for consumers, home, and enterprise customers alike.

E& UAE has also harnessed the power of AI to deliver seamless and personalised experiences to every customer. AI technologies will spearhead intelligent energy-saving and smart network planning initiatives, driving environmental responsibility and technological excellence to new heights.

This monumental achievement solidifies e& UAE's position as a trailblazer in the telecommunications industry, reaffirming its dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering connectivity solutions for the digital era.