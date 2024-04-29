Dubai, UAE - In a significant development in Dubai’s aviation industry, Dubai Aviation City Corporation has announced the commencement of Phase Two expansion at Al Maktoum International Airport (AMI). This ambitious expansion includes the construction of a new Dh128-billion passenger terminal, which will significantly enhance the airport's capacity to 260 million passengers annually.

This strategic move will eventually see all operations currently held at Dubai International (DXB) being fully transferred to AMI over the next decade. In the interim, DXB will continue to operate at full capacity, serving over 100 million guests during this transition period.

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has already designated AMI as its future hub, supporting the expansion with vibrant visuals of the upcoming facilities. Once completed, AMI is set to be five times larger than DXB, covering an impressive 70 square kilometers. It will feature five parallel runways, five passenger terminals, and over 400 aircraft gates, making it a global aviation powerhouse.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation, highlighted the significant impact of the airport's expansion: “The comprehensive development of Al Maktoum International will not only meet the growing demands of international travel but also drive substantial economic activity in Dubai South, attracting over a million residents and workers to the region, which has been actively developing since 2007.”

In light of these developments, the real estate market in Dubai South is poised for growth. According to Laura Adams, Secondary Director at Provident Estate, the expansion is expected to boost property values significantly. Current available properties include a 2-bedroom apartment in The Pulse, measuring 1,215 sq ft, priced at AED 720,000, and a 4-bedroom townhouse in Emaar South, Expo Golf Villas, with a built-up area of 2,256 sq ft on a 3,194 sq ft plot, available for AED 2,350,000.

For all your real estate needs in Dubai, Provident Real Estate is your trusted partner. With a deep understanding of the market and a commitment to excellence, Provident Real Estate is poised to guide you through the evolving landscape of sustainable real estate investments.

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

Website: www.providentestate.com

Instagram:@providentestate

LinkedIn: @providentestate

For PR inquiries, contact Charline Abi Rached, Head of Social and PR

Email: charline@providentestate.com