Cairo : First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, proudly announced the inauguration of its 66th and 67th branches in the bustling district of Haram in Giza Governorate and Al Gomhoreya Street in Downtown Cairo. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the bank’s strategic growth plan aimed at enhancing accessibility to premium banking services across Egypt.

The two new branches enjoy prominent strategic and vital locations known for their economic activity, reflecting FABMISR’s interest in providing comprehensive banking services for its customers. The bank’s commitment to financial inclusion goes beyond this expansion, as the bank continues to provide financial solutions in all different regions and governorates.

ABOUT FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 67 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit www.fabmisr.com.eg/en.