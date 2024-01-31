RCSI Medical University of Bahrain hosted on campus Her Excellency Ms Maha Abdul Hameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), alongside a delegation from the Labour Fund namely Mr Khalid Albayat, Chief of Growth; Dr Mohamed AlQassab, Director of Business Sectors, Mr Anas AlArayadh, Head of Tourism, Education and Healthcare; Ms Maha AlSayed, Associate Director of Projects and Government Initiatives and Ms Wejdan Alansari, Officer of Tourism, Education and Healthcare on Tuesday, 23rd January.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, welcomed Her Excellency and the delegation, emphasising the University’s commitment to the ongoing collaboration with Tamkeen and empowering Bahraini talent. The University is keen on further supporting the labour market by equipping students with future-oriented skills and knowledge to ensure that our graduates remain competitive. He also added that through Tamkeen’s enhanced programmes, we aspire to support our staff in upskilling, reskilling or pursuing continuous professional development and also integrating more females into the workforce, with the ultimate goal of thriving Bahraini talent taking up leadership roles.

During the visit, Professor Stephen Atkin, Head of School of Postgraduate Studies and Research; Professor Kathryn Strachan, Head of School Nursing and Midwifery; Dr Nichola McLarnon, Head of Quality and Academic Development; and Ms Fatema Frutan, HR Partner for Learning and Development (L&D), RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, discussed with Her Excellency avenues of collaboration regarding university programmes, joint projects and the Human Capital Management of Bahraini Talent.

Her Excellency emphasised Tamkeen’s commitment to support Bahraini talent in various fields including the healthcare sector, which is implemented through Tamkeen’s programmes and offerings that aim to upskill and reskill local talent and increase their competitiveness in the labour market and acknowledged the synergy between the institutions to achieve higher economic impact.

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain’s vision transpires through partnerships with Tamkeen and other key stakeholders, empowering the talent pool we nurture to advance the University’s objectives, support the local communities and healthcare sector, pursue further professional development and contribute to the economic sustainability of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain