SHARJAH: Value of real estate transactions in various regions and cities of Sharjah has reached AED1.7 billion during April 2024, with a total 1,632 transactions across 6.5 million square feet of total sales transaction area, according to the Real Estate Transactions Report issued by Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department

The report data reflect and prove the growing confidence in Sharjah real estate, the attractiveness of its investment environment, and the continuous development. The emirate has proven itself to be one of the most attractive global destinations for investors.

In detail, the statistical report shows that the total number of transactions during April reached 1,632, with 579 in sales transactions, representing 35.5% of the total number of transactions. Mortgage transactions reached 197, representing 12.1% of the total transactions, with a total value of AED 402.2 million. The remaining transactions amounted to 856, representing 52.4% of the total.

Sales transactions took place in 89 areas distributed across various cities and regions of Sharjah. These properties included residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural lands. As for the type of traded real estate, there were 253 lands, 185 of units in towers, and 141 transactions for built-in lands.



