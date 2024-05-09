Transitioning from the red carpet and worldwide fashion catwalks to the dynamic field of PR and Communications, Elvira Jain officially announces the opening of Ellyse Management, an agency on a mission to redefine the world of PR, brand communications, events, and talent management in the UAE and across the globe

Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s dynamic business landscape welcomes a new era of innovative leadership as Ellyse Management announces itself to the market. The agency was born following the founder, Elvira Jain, actively engaging in market analysis and studying industry trends, which led to her spotting a gap in the market for a niche luxury PR and communications agency. An internationally acclaimed supermodel and digital content creator that boasts an impressive resume working with some of the most well-known global brands, the launch of Ellyse Management sees Elvira transitioning from the red carpet to the corporate chair.

Elvira Jain’s illustrious career, marked by collaborations with luxury brands like Gucci, Dior, and Armani, and appearances in high-fashion publications, set the stage for her entrepreneurial leap. Her experiences, including representing Chopard at Cannes and attending the Venice Film Festival, have honed her insights into the luxury market. Her meticulous research positions Ellyse Management perfectly to provide innovative solutions to clients, all while upholding the high standards and service levels.

Having owned and sold a business at the tender age of 22, Elvira’s entrepreneurial spirit is matched only by her remarkable journey in the fashion industry. From gracing shoots and catwalks for global brands since the age of 15 to representing a myriad of luxury labels, Elvira’s diverse experiences have laid the foundation for Ellyse’s ambitious expansion plans.

Ellyse Management Agency embodies a comprehensive 360 Degree marketing approach, transcending traditional PR boundaries to connect brands with VIP communities and key opinion leaders. Specialising in digital marketing, the agency tailors unique 360 approaches for each brand, amplifying their presence through a fusion of PR excellence, influencer connections, and tailored strategies. With access to diverse communities across Dubai, Ellyse curates bespoke approaches for brands, ensuring a tailored and impactful presence in the market.

The agency’s founder lives by a refreshing motto, "Embrace your dreams, craft a plan, exert diligent effort, relish the outcomes, and then move forward," which is the ethos on which the company was founded. A true embodiment of everything Elvira stands for, Ellyse Management is a testament to her unique vision and deep understanding of local and global market dynamics.

The agency specialises in Luxury PR Consultancy, Events, and Talent Management, and its reach extends far beyond the borders of the GCC region, with a strategic presence in the major business hubs of Dubai, Paris, Milan, and Miami. The agency offers a global footprint, providing clients not only access to the Middle East but also Europe and the USA. With a firm foothold already on European markets, Elvira’s entrepreneurial prowess and international acclaim position Ellyse Management for unparalleled success on the global stage.

Elvira Jain, the Founder of Ellyse Management, commented on the recent launch, "The arrival of Ellyse Management in Dubai marks not just a new chapter in my career but also the culmination of my journey in the world of fashion and luxury. Each step on the runway has led me to this moment, where I can channel my experience, passion, and understanding of the luxury market into creating an agency that stands apart in its class. Ellyse is more than an agency; it's a vision to bridge the gap between luxury brands and their discerning audiences, ensuring every story we tell is as unique and sophisticated as the brands we represent. I am thrilled to embark on this new venture in Dubai, a city that resonates with ambition and innovation, and I look forward to shaping the future of luxury PR and event management."

Ellyse aims to be the architect of prestige, weaving opulent tales and orchestrating extraordinary experiences with the vision to bridge luxury brands with discerning clientele. Doing things their own way, the agency will look to create sophisticated narratives that transcend traditional marketing, focusing on a curated selection of high-profile individuals, offering unique collaboration opportunities and perspectives for their esteemed clients.

Though still in its relative infancy, Ellyse’s impressive achievements already include collaborations with iMaker Group, Alpago Properties, Retail Abu Dhabi, Atlantis The Royal, Botsi, participation in Cannes and Venice Film Festivals, and cover features on L’officiel Arabia and Glamour. Under Elvira Jain’s leadership, Ellyse is reshaping the landscape of luxury PR and talent management. Elvira’s journey from the red carpet to the corporate chair not only inspires but also marks a new chapter in innovative and sophisticated brand storytelling.

ABOUT ELLYSE MANAGEMENT

Ellyse Management is a distinguished agency specializing in comprehensive brand management and strategic public relations. With a wealth of expertise and a proven track record, we excel in elevating brands through meticulous strategic communication and adept media relations. Our tailored approach ensures that each client receives personalized solutions that drive impactful results and enhance their brand visibility and reputation. With a deep understanding of market dynamics and consumer behavior, we navigate the evolving landscape to deliver innovative strategies that resonate with target audiences and drive business growth.