Doha – Elegancia MEP, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C., has announced that it has been awarded the contract to execute the Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) works and Extra Low Voltage (ELV) systems for the Damascus International Airport – Terminal 2 project. The project represents a strategic development within Syria’s aviation infrastructure sector and marks a new milestone in the company’s international expansion and sector diversification.

The scope of work includes the execution of integrated MEP and ELV systems supporting terminal operations, passenger facilities, safety systems, and overall operational efficiency, in line with the latest standards of modern airport infrastructure. The MEP works for the airport project include electrical installations, HVAC systems, safety and security systems, firefighting systems, surveillance and monitoring systems, control systems, and plumbing works.

The Damascus International Airport – Terminal 2 project is a landmark development aimed at enhancing the airport’s capacity, improving operational performance, and elevating the passengers experience. The project has been designed to support long-term operational sustainability through high-efficiency infrastructure systems that comply with international aviation, safety, and sustainability standards.

Commenting on the appointment, Abdul Hakim Wahab, Area Managing Director of Elegancia MEP, stated: “Delivering MEP and ELV systems in airport facilities requires advanced integration between mechanical and electrical systems and centralized control systems, while ensuring safety standards and long-term operational efficiency. For Terminal 2 at Damascus International Airport, we will adopt an execution methodology based on precise engineering coordination across all disciplines, ensuring electrical load stability, HVAC efficiency, and the effectiveness of safety and low-voltage systems suited to high-density operational environments, with full adherence to approved quality standards and project timelines.”

Eyad Elkhorebi, Chief Executive Officer of Elegancia Contracting & Industries, stated that the award reflects strong confidence in the technical capabilities of Elegancia MEP, particularly in delivering critical infrastructure projects. He added: “This award adds to Elegancia MEP’s strong track record of delivering large and prominent projects across various sectors. We are proud to export our expertise to the Syrian market and contribute to the execution of a project that will have a significant impact on the revival of the Syrian economy, in line with our international expansion vision.”

Elegancia MEP operates under Elegancia Contracting & Industries Group, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding. The company provides integrated MEP solutions for major projects across industrial, healthcare, luxury hospitality, residential, and commercial sectors, among others. The company has executed key works for several prominent projects in Qatar and more than 10 countries worldwide, reinforcing its strong track record in delivering critical projects to international standards, supported by a professional workforce of 6,500 employees and workers.