Electromin will promote, distribute and service Quantron AG products in Saudi Arabia with an initial focus on BEV last mile vehicles – the QARGO

Both parties continue to analyze other future strategic options and collaboration models

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Electromin, an eMobility turn-key solutions company wholly owned by Petromin Corporation (“Petromin”), a leading mobility solutions provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has entered a strategic partnership with pioneers in sustainable e-mobility, Quantron AG.

The strategic partnership between Electromin and Quantron was formalized on the opening day of the EV Auto Show, Saudi Arabia’s first ever EV Auto Show, held in Riyadh from November 1-3. Electromin, the e-mobility arm of Petromin Corporation, were the Title Sponsors of the event which was staged at the Prince Sultan Hall in AlFaisaliyah Hotel

This collaboration will bring forth Electromin’s expertise in the entire e-mobility ecosystem, coupled with Quantron AG’s industry capabilities and presence, in the automotive value chain and position globally as a partner to existing OEMs.

EV Auto Show Riyadh will exhibit advance solutions and products, offered by several organizations that are changing the face of e-mobility in Saudi Arabia. Electromin, as one of the leading e-mobility companies, is offering bespoke and future-proof solutions for private residences, workplaces, and public spaces, to enable the e-mobility evolution for everyone at every touchpoint.

Built upon 140 years of experience, Quantron AG creates holistic service solutions to achieve Zero emissions with real positive environmental impact for people and goods - in particular for trucks, buses, and vans with fully electric powertrains and H2 fuel cell technology.

As a high-tech spinoff of the renowned Haller KG, the German company combines over 140 years of commercial vehicle experience with state-of-the-art e-mobility know-how.

Quantron AG also offers innovative mobility solutions for environmentally friendly goods and passenger transport. The Augsburg-based company not only supplies numerous customers with battery- and hydrogen-electric commercial vehicles for the long-term reduction of C02 emissions, but also offers a 360° product & solution ecosystem around zero-emission mobility with Quantron-as-a-service.

Electromin is a technology led e-mobility solutions provider providing a complete turnkey solution from in depth consultation through to ongoing network operation and maintenance. Electromin works with private individuals, businesses and governments across the Middle East and is creating a public charging network that offers a seamless charging experience for EV drivers.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group CEO of Petromin said, “QUANTRON has appointed Electromin as a distributor for the QUANTRON QARGO 4 EV light truck in KSA as well as a feasibility for other last mile vehicles.

“With time, this agreement will be extended to include other emission-free products, based on market suitability and requirements. This is the start of a bigger partnership as we are also exploring other avenues of mutual interest to strengthen this alliance.

“At Petromin, we strongly believe in sustainability and are guided by our principals of responsible corporate citizenship. Two years ago, we embarked on an exciting journey with an ambitious goal to transform our storied successful company, from primarily a premier lubricant manufacturer and operator of the largest network of quick service facilities, to a world class automotive technology, advanced mobility, and avant-garde transportation solutions company. As part of that journey, we introduced Electromin, a technology driven, turn-key e-mobility solutions provider that is now leading the electrification of the Kingdom and GCC.”

Based on its strategic partnership with Electromin, Michael Perschke, CEO of Quantron AG added, "QUANTRON is a very successful player in Europe by being technology agnostic and offering BEV and FCEV solutions to our clients to enable them on their journey to become zero-emission transport, solution providers and most recently launched at the IAA in Hannover the European H2 Range Champion with the QHM FCEV and up to 116 KG Hydrogen on board.”

Andreas Haller, Chairman of the QUANTRON board and founder added: “We explored international growth and KSA was one of our key markets. In Electromin and the Petromin Corporation we discovered a huge overlap in our strategy and vision and decided to join forces. We look forward to building a unique skill set together for zero-emission solutions in KSA."”

The collaboration between the two companies will include the promotion, distribution, and servicing of Quantron AG products in Saudi Arabia with an initial focus on BEV last mile vehicles – the QUANTRON QARGO 4 EV light truck.

Strategic ambitions between both companies will be further explored. The distribution agreement is just the first step on a journey, where both companies will bring their complementary skills to the table to become game changers in KSA.

About Petromin Corporation:

Petromin is the leading Saudi company in the advanced lubricants, automotive technology, multi-modal mobility, and sustainable transportation segment, with an unmatched reputation for the highest quality products and services in the industry today. The company has been operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, since 1968, when it started building its reputation for producing the highest quality lubricants in the region. With more than 6000 employees, Petromin exports its products to over 40 countries in the GCC, Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Petromin offers fast and reliable vehicle maintenance services which have benefited a considerable proportion of drivers in Saudi Arabia. It is backed by an extensive network of service centers that provide unparalleled coverage across the Kingdom.

About Electromin:

Electromin is the leading Saudi turnkey, technology driven e-mobility solutions provider for passenger vehicles, commercial and government fleets, public transit and large infrastructure projects. Electromin is building a charging network to offer a seamless charging experience for EV drivers across the Kingdom. Industry experts from around the world ensure that Electromin can provide the knowledge and experience to the KSA market.

Visit the Electromin website at: https://electromin.com/

About Quantron AG

Quantron AG is a platform provider and specialist for sustainable mobility for people and goods; in particular for trucks, buses and vans with fully electric powertrains and H2 fuel cell technology. As a high-tech spinoff of the renowned Haller KG, the German company from Augsburg in Bavaria combines over 140 years of commercial vehicle experience with state-of-the-art e-mobility know-how and positions itself globally as a partner to existing OEMs.

With the Quantron-as-a-Service Ecosystem (QaaS), QUANTRON offers an overall concept that covers all facets of the mobility value chain: QUANTRON INSIDE includes a wide range of both new vehicles and conversions for existing and used vehicles from diesel to battery and hydrogen electric powertrains using the highly innovative QUANTRON INSIDE technology. In addition, Quantron AG sells batteries and integrated customized electrification concepts. QUANTRON CUSTOMER CARE ensures digital and physical aftersales solutions with a Europe-wide network of 700 service partners, as well as a service offering for maintenance, repair and spare parts, telematics and in-cloud solutions for remote diagnostics and fleet management. Customers receive individual solutions: rental, financing and leasing offers such as training courses and workshops at the QUANTRON Academy. In the future, QUANTRON ENERGY will realize the production of green hydrogen and electricity as a platform. To this end, Quantron AG has joined forces with strong global partners. This Hydrogen Alliance also forms an important building block for QUANTRON POWER STATION, the supply of vehicles with the necessary green charging and H2 refueling infrastructure.

QUANTRON stands for the core values Reliable, Energetic, Brave. The team of experts at the innovation driver for e-mobility is making a significant contribution to sustainable, environmentally friendly passenger and freight transport. You can find more information at www.quantron.net

