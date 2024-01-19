Qatar's Mowasalat (Karwa) has collaborated with Chinese vehicles manufacturer Yutong for conducting a standard trial operation of an autonomous e-bus with some passengers onboard at Lusail Bus Depot.

The trial was carried out under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport.

This comes in the context of carrying out ministry’s key strategies, most importantly, the one for gradual and comprehensive transitioning to electric transit system, and the Autonomous Vehicles Strategy.

Launched last September by the MOT, it is aimed at supporting innovation and the use of AI technologies and keeping up with global advancements of the transportation industry.

The strategy also aims at rolling out smart and ecofriendly transportation systems to achieve numerous benefits such as lower energy and fuel consumption, less harmful emissions and carbon footprints, less traffic accidents, and better quality of life, in step with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and Qatar's National Environment and Climate Change Strategy (QNE).

The autonomous e-bus represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and environmental stewardship.

Powered by clean electric energy, these buses offer zero emissions, marking a significant stride towards a greener future. They are equipped with advanced sensors, high-definition cameras, laser, and ultrasonic radars, ensuring unparalleled safety and security standards.

This technology not only enhances the efficiency of transportation but also contributes to a safer, more sustainable urban environment.

Mesned Al Misned, Project Manager, Public Transport Affairs at MOT, said: "This trial is an extension of the results achieved at the 2022 successful trial operation of an autonomous electric minibus, without passengers, on Qatar Foundation’s Campus."

"It also satisfies the goals of the Autonomous Vehicles Strategy, thereby enhancing the goals of taking advantage of the advanced technologies according to newest universal smart and ecofriendly public transit systems," he added.

According to him, the MOT will continue efforts to further develop the transportation and mobility system, supporting all economic and service sectors in Qatar and leaving a sustainable legacy for generations to come.

Ahmad Hassan Al Obaidly, COO of Mowasalat (Karwa), said: "The successful operation of the autonomous e-bus is not just a technological achievement; it's a testament to our commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation. This project is a cornerstone in our journey towards revolutionizing transportation in Qatar."

"By integrating autonomous technology with our commitment to zero-emission vehicles, we are setting new standards in transport, significantly contributing to Qatar's environmental objectives and enhancing the quality of life for our community," he stated.

Mowasalat (Karwa) continues to lead the way in transforming Qatar's transportation landscape, embracing innovation to deliver sustainable, efficient, and advanced transport solutions for both the general public, schools and corporations, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

