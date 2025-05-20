Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council held its regular weekly meeting yesterday, chaired by Speaker H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

The session began with the legislature hailing Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s participation in the GCC-US summit held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday, and the meeting that took place between His Highness and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In the same context, the Council lauded H H the Amir’s participation in the Arab Summit held in Baghdad, considering it a reflection of Qatar’s unwavering commitment to supporting Palestinian rights and strengthening joint Arab action in confronting regional challenges.

The Council heard a presentation by Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani on the key themes of the Ministry of Transport’s 2025-2030 general strategy and its efforts to develop a sustainable, smart, and safe land, sea, and air transport system, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Minister of Transport said that the Ministry is working to modernise the technological infrastructure, adopt smart transportation systems, and utilise artificial intelligence applications to develop the transportation sector.

He pointed out that the goal is to achieve higher operational efficiency and enhance economic and environmental aspects by setting precise standards and requirements for monitoring the operational performance of transportation networks.

The Minister said that this approach aims to improve system efficiency, provide better services, and reduce operating costs. H E the Speaker emphasised the vital role played by the Ministry of Transport in regulating and developing various transport sectors.

The Minister presented the Ministry’s 2025-2030 strategy, saying it focuses on promoting economic growth and leveraging the country’s advanced infrastructure to provide the best transport services to citizens and residents.

He said the strategy includes developing land, maritime, and air transport, as well as supporting services. He emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to advancing these vital sectors and implementing initiatives and projects stemming from the Ministry’s vision for an integrated, safe, flexible, and sustainable transportation system.

Regarding the maritime transport sector, the Minister indicated that the Ministry is responsible for regulating maritime navigation affairs, developing legislation related to ship safety, and registering seafarers. In relation to the air transport sector, he highlighted the development plans for Hamad International Airport, noting the recent expansion of Concourses D and E.

The Shura Council members praised the efforts of the Ministry of Transport in developing the transportation sector.

