Qatar - The Qatar Public Transportation Master Plan (QPTMP) will act as a strategic step towards achieving an advanced urban transport system and contribute to Qatar's socioeconomic development, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) has said.



“QPTMP is one of the main pillars for infrastructure development and enhancing the quality of life, as part of the Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030. QPTMP aims to establish a culture of sustainable mobility by integrating public transport into an integrated, effective and safe transport system that meets local society's needs,” MoT said in an X post.



The plan ensures Qatar’s position among leading countries in smart and sustainable transport. MoT, recently, announced that it started developing the plan, aimed at creating a more efficient and competitive public transportation system and striking a balance between Qatar’s rapid urban growth and its commitment to sustainability leading ultimately to a more efficient and future-ready public transit system.



The QPTMP also aims at improving accessibility and coverage, raising service reliability and exploring innovative mobility solutions that keep pace with the latest advancements.



Bypassing conventional frameworks, the QPTMP will strategically guide the evolution of the transit system to address challenges associated with escalating vehicular dependency, congestion, and environmental impact. The QPTMP will study the status quo of traffic congestion of both private vehicles and public transportation and carbon emissions and their impact on Qatar’s climate quality with a view to suggesting suitable solutions.



Leveraging advanced and efficient public transportation solutions, and sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure is among the plan’s top priorities through providing advanced electric transportation systems to help lower carbon footprint and, consequently, improve Qatar’s climate quality in step with the QNV 2030’s pillar of environmental development.



The QPTMP's ripple effects will have far reaching societal and environmental benefits, supporting healthier lifestyles, fostering economic vitality and mitigating the ecological footprint of urban expansion through reducing carbon emissions utilising smarter transit solutions and rubber-stamping Qatar’s commitment to sustainability.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).