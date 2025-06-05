Bahrain - Delivery companies in Bahrain could be required to switch their fleets to electric vehicles within two years, under a new proposal put forward by the Strategic Thinking Bloc in Parliament.

The initiative, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and support the kingdom’s environmental goals, is being spearheaded by bloc president and Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee chairman Ahmed Al Salloom.

If approved, delivery service providers on both cars and motorbikes would be forced to use electric vehicles (EVs) as part of a nationwide push for cleaner transportation solutions.

The MP said the plan, if adopted, would mark one of the most ambitious environmental reforms in Bahrain’s logistics and delivery sector to date.

“Delivery vehicles take up a huge section of cars and motorbikes on the road,” said Mr Al Salloom.

“The environmental burden from these fossil fuel-powered vehicles is significant, especially as e-commerce and food delivery services continue to grow at an unprecedented pace,” he added.

Mr Al Salloom stressed that the proposal was not just about reducing emissions, but also about encouraging private-sector innovation, attracting green investment and supporting the broader energy transition efforts led by Bahrain’s government.

“This isn’t only an environmental concern, it’s an economic and strategic opportunity,” he said.

“Shifting to electric vehicles in the delivery sector can stimulate investment in green infrastructure, reduce long-term operational costs for businesses and improve the quality of life in our cities.”

He said Bahrain has ‘the right foundations’ to support this transformation, especially with government-led initiatives to develop EV charging infrastructure, clean energy projects and sustainable urban planning.

Mr Al Salloom also indicated that consultations with industry stakeholders were already underway.

“We are not legislating in isolation,” he said. “We are speaking with delivery companies and logistics providers to understand the practical requirements and potential barriers. Our aim is to make this transition feasible, not punitive.”

Parliament’s legislative and legal affairs committee vice-chairman Ali Al Dossary, a co-signee, believes the proposal is within Parliament’s scope of action.

“We are witnessing a growing legal responsibility to address climate-related risks, and Parliament has a duty to enact laws that secure a healthier environment for our people,” said Mr Al Dossary.

“Requiring delivery companies to transition to electric vehicles is a logical and necessary step.”

Mr Al Dossary argued that the rule, once enacted, could come with a reasonable grace period of two years, during which companies can gradually phase out internal combustion vehicles and replace them with electric alternatives.

The government, he said, can play a key role in facilitating this shift through tax incentives, grants or low-interest loans for EV purchases.

“No one is trying to put an unfair burden on businesses,” Mr Al Dossary clarified.

“We are advocating for a balanced policy that serves the environment while giving companies time and support to adjust. We also encourage partnerships with electric vehicle manufacturers and local start-ups that can help accelerate the process.”

Both MPs stressed the importance of dialogue with the private sector, noting that effective implementation would require collaboration with delivery app platforms, logistics companies and vehicle importers.

They added that the measure would also reduce noise pollution, traffic congestion and public health risks associated with air pollution from combustion engines.

Mr Al Dossary said Parliament was also looking at international best practices, citing examples from cities like Amsterdam and Singapore, where electric delivery fleets have already been successfully introduced.

“We owe it to our people – especially future generations – to build a cleaner, quieter and more livable Bahrain,” said Mr Al Dossary.

“The daily exposure to pollution and road noise affects the well-being of everyone, from schoolchildren to the elderly. Transitioning to electric delivery vehicles will have tangible benefits across the board,” he added.

The proposal has been formally submitted to Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam to forward to the relevant committee for review.

