Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Cargo transported over 1.5 million tonnes in the financial year April 1, 2024 – March 1, 2025 making it the largest freight carrier with 7.11% market share. Over the past 12 months, it has solidified position as the world’s leading air cargo carrier, Qatar Airways Group said in its annual report for 2024/25, released yesterday.

Investments in fleet expansion and network enhancements enabled new freighter services to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE, Vienna, Austria, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and London Heathrow, UK. In Asia, frequencies were added to Hong Kong and China.

The cargo carrier operated 2019 charters, including MotoGP, for which Qatar Airways Cargo is the Official Cargo Airline, and Formula 1, for which Qatar Airways is the Global Partner and Official Airline.

In 2024, there was a strong focus on partnerships, specifically with MASkargo, the cargo airline and subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group, Cainiao, a global leader in e-commerce logistics, Japan Airlines Cargo, Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) and MotoGP.

Meanwhile Qatar Airways Cargo continues to focus on deploying modern digital technology in the cargo industry. The air cargo carrier is driving efficiencies through digital innovation, introducing enhancements to its e-booking portal, expanding its omnichannel offering and introducing digitalisation to many of its processes, thereby driving speed, accuracy and enhancing customer experience, the report noted.

Bookings via its Digital Lounge e-booking platform was close to 36% as of 31 March 2025. Qatar Airways Cargo became the first cargo carrier to allow interline partners to book capacity online. For an improved e-booking experience, Octoloop by Cargo Flash was introduced as its digital cargo booking platform via its wallet services to a total of 10 India destinations.

Partnership with UNISYS, through its Cargo Portal Service platform, extends e-booking capabilities to new and existing customers, enabling freight forwarders to better access the airline’s extensive network.

The cargo carrier became the first airline to go live with CARGOSTACK Optimiser, the AI-driven Revenue Management suite of Wiremind Cargo, a member of Cargo Tech.

The 2024-25 financial year saw the launch of new products such as, AirPlus Solutions - Q-Climate, Q-Plus and Q-Prime services to elevate customer shipments; Aerospace – A tailor-made solution for the aviation, defence and space technology sectors; and TechLift – A solution for semiconductor products, supporting electronics, high tech, AI, communications, satellites and automotive industries.

Also, Qatar Airways Cargo inaugurated its state-of-the-art Animal Centre at the Doha hub, which is the largest single-carrier facility in the world. The 5,260 sqm fully temperature-controlled facility is equipped with many cutting-edge features including - Kennel Capacity: 140 dog kennels and 40 cat kennels; Horse Stables: 24 stables distributed in 4 zones with separate airflows for proper segregation; manned by trained veterinary staff 24/7.

As a part of its WeQare initiative, in 2024 Qatar Airways Cargo renewed its existing sponsorship with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support free shipment of up to 400 tonnes of relief items to the most vulnerable refugees and displaced people worldwide.

Through its WeQare “Rewild the Planet” initiative, the cargo carrier transported 67 shipments equalling 23, 500 kilograms, supporting organisations such as United for Wildlife and Animal Defenders International. Special cases included 47 ring-tailed and brown lemurs, 155 radiated tortoises, 757 spider tortoises and seven lions.

Qatar Airways Cargo is the world’s largest international air cargo carrier, delivering quality air freight solutions and connecting businesses to more than 70 freighter and 170 belly-hold destinations.

