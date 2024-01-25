Iraq intends to buy electric buses for use in public transport services as part of plans to tackle traffic congestion in the capital Baghdad and other areas, an official has said.

The Transport Ministry has approached the World Bank for help in the project, which is part of a multi-billion-dollar scheme comprising road construction and expansions, building of bridges and the construction of a 94-km ring road around Baghdad.

“We are in touch with the World Bank to introduce the electric bus services in Baghdad and other governorates...there is a plan to buy such buses after a study on the introduction of the service is completed,” said Maytham Al-Safi, information director at the Transport Ministry.

