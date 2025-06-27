TOKYO - Japan's 10-year government bond yield edged up on Friday as investors awaited a government auction next week, with a lack of market-moving cues capping the move.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point (bp) to 1.425%.

The Ministry of Finance will hold the auction for 10-year bonds on Tuesday. The outcome will not be as strong as a previous sale in May because the yield is lower now, said Miki Den, a senior Japan rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The market shrugged off Tokyo's inflation data in June, which slowed sharply due to temporary cuts to utility bills.

"The yield could have fallen because of the weak price data, but JGB futures were sold and yields rose, " said Den.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The 10-year JGB futures fell 0.12 yen to 139.09.

The two-year JGB yield inched up 0.5 bp to 0.74%.

The five-year yield was flat at 0.965%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 2.325%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 2.9%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 1.5 bps to 3.08%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)