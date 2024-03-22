Kamel El-Wazir, Egypt’s Minister of Transport, met with Ambassador Álvaro Iranzo of Spain to discuss the progress of joint transport projects, including the establishment of a factory to produce mobile units in Egypt with Talgo’s collaboration.

At the meeting’s outset, the Minister emphasized the strong bilateral relations and the significance of their collaborative endeavors. Ambassador Iranzo commended the ongoing partnership in project execution and conveyed Spain’s eagerness to enhance transport sector cooperation.

Ambassador Iranzo highlighted Spanish firms’ keen interest in Egypt’s maritime transport sector, noting its significant advancements. Minister El-Wazir outlined the Ministry’s strategy to forge strategic alliances with key companies overseeing container terminals and shipping lines, aiming to increase international ship arrivals and port capacity, thereby boosting transit trade. He noted the ample opportunities for Spanish enterprises at Egyptian port stations.

The Minister also acknowledged Spanish companies’ interest in collaborating on electric buses, underscoring the value of establishing a local manufacturing facility for such buses as a benchmark for future bilateral cooperation.

The dialogue also covered recent developments in the partnership with Talgo for the production and provision of seven new luxury sleeper trains and the establishment of a mobile unit factory in Egypt, reflecting the commitment to localize the transport industry.

The Spanish ambassador affirmed Talgo’s dedication to this venture, while the Minister highlighted its significance for the domestic market and potential exports to the Middle East and Africa.

Further discussions included collaborative efforts on various projects, such as refurbishing 23 trains on the first line and enhancing signaling systems on railway lines like Qalyoub-Minouf-Tanta and Qalyoub-Shibin El-Qanater-Zagazig.

To conclude, Ambassador Iranzo extended an invitation from Spain’s Minister of Transport to Minister El-Wazir for a visit to discuss pivotal transport issues, engage with Spanish transport specialists, and tour facilities of companies collaborating with Egypt.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

