Egypt’s Ministry of Transport announced Sunday the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding with Italian counterparts, focusing on railway development and green transportation initiatives. The signings took place on the sidelines of the Egypt-EU Investment Conference.

A Memorandum of Understanding was inked between the Ministry of Transport and Italy’s export credit agency, SACE, to support environmentally friendly projects in Egypt.

This aligns with the government’s Vision 2030 and the New Republic’s emphasis on green, sustainable transport networks, including the expansion of the metro, high-speed electric trains, light rail, and monorails.

The Egyptian National Railways (ENR) and Italian company Arsenale reached an agreement to launch a luxury tourist train service named “The Nile Guardian Train.” This 15-carriage train will offer a unique experience for passengers, travelling between Cairo, Luxor, and Aswan, showcasing Egypt’s cultural heritage and tourist attractions in luxurious comfort.

Another agreement between ENR and Italian company MERMEC, in association with El Hazek Construction, focuses on the implementation of modern signalling systems for the Ferdan-Bir al-Abd/Balouza-East Port Said railway line. This project is part of the broader development of Sinai and the establishment of a logistical corridor connecting it to the west of the Suez Canal.

The modernisation of signalling and communication systems aims to enhance safety and security on railway lines, ensuring the smooth operation of trains and reducing accidents at level crossings.

Kamel El Wazir, Egypt’s Minister of Transport, highlighted the strategic importance of these agreements in supporting the country’s development goals, promoting sustainable transportation, and boosting tourism.

The collaboration with Italian companies brings technical expertise and investment to further advance Egypt’s infrastructure and green initiatives.

MERMEC, a leading Italian company in signalling and communications, will collaborate with El Hazek Construction, a prominent Egyptian firm, to implement the latest signalling systems with the highest level of safety.

The project includes training programs for Egyptian personnel to ensure the successful operation and maintenance of the new technology.

The agreements underscore Egypt’s commitment to modernising its transport infrastructure, embracing sustainable technologies, and expanding tourism offerings.

