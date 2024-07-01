Ministry of Transport has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) to support green sustainable and environmentally friendly transport projects, as per a statement on June 30th.

Minister of Transport Kamel El Wazir said that this collaboration aims to expand Egypt's network of eco-friendly transport systems, including the completion of the Cairo Metro network and the introduction of new green transport methods such as the Electric High-Speed Rail (HSR), Light Rail Transit (LRT), and the East and West Nile monorails.

In addition, another agreement was inked between the Egyptian National Railways (ENR) and the Italian company Arsenale to launch a luxury tourist train service named "The Nile Guardian Train."

The luxury tourist train consists of 15 cars and 40 cabins in deluxe, suite, and luxury suite categories, offering a unique experience for up to 80 passengers.

The luxury train will offer a three-day, two-night journey from Cairo to Luxor and Aswan.

Furthermore, the ENR and the Italian company MERMEC Group, along with Al-Haziq Engineering Construction Company put pens to a third agreement to implement signal, communication, and power systems for the Al-Fardan - Bir Al-Abd / Baloza - East Port Said Port line.

The project aims to enhance train movement control along the line with several advanced systems, including a modern signaling system (EIS), a communications system based on fiber cable technology, and an electrical power system to support signals and communications.

These systems are also set to include a continuous fault recording system, a sophisticated electronic system to manage 13 trains, dual slides equipped with lights, bells, and automatic gates, a modern access control system for control rooms, and an axel counter system.

This came on the sidelines of the Egypt-EU Investment Conference attended by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, among other officials and ministers.

