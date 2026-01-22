Arab Finance: The Cabinet has granted logistics company Medlog a golden license to finance, design, build, and conduct maintenance of the dry port and logistics center in the 10th of Ramadan City, according to a statement.

Under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, the project spans a 250-feddan, offering around 650 direct and indirect job opportunities.

This project also contributes to facilitating trade traffic and easing congestion of goods and containers at seaports.

Moreover, it will enhance logistics services, lower the cost of transporting goods, improve the movement, and boost the efficiency of logistics supply chains in Egypt.

Medlog's proposed project aligns with the government’s efforts to transform the state into a regional hub for transport, logistics, and transit trade.

Earlier this month, the General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) and Medlog signed a 30-year agreement, under which the Swiss firm will develop infrastructure for dry ports and logistics centers.

On March 27th, 2024, the cabinet approved a draft law granting its commitment to finance the project in collaboration with the private sector.

The Geneva-based company operates in over 90 countries with more than 25,000 employees, offering integrated and sustainable inland logistics solutions.