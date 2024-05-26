Dubai, UAE – The Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), a regional leader in banking and finance training, has successfully graduated its sixth cohort from the Leadership Development Programme (LDP) at the University of Oxford. Held at Egrove Park, Oxford's dedicated executive education facility, the programme was developed in partnership with the esteemed Said Business School and tailored specifically for senior financial managers from the GCC region.

The two-week course, titled ‘Strategic Leadership in the Era of Disruption’, centred around three main pillars: strategic leadership, organisational leadership, and personal leadership.

The strategic component of the programme concentrates on enhancing crisis management skills and improving decision-making capabilities during periods of industry upheaval. The organisational segment underscores the importance of transformational leadership, integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to navigate modern business challenges. Meanwhile, the personal leadership pillar is devoted to self-development, addressing crucial aspects like bias elimination, fostering teamwork, and managing emotions effectively during times of disruption.

H.E Noura Alblooshi, General Manager at EIF, said, “The banking and finance sector is continuously changing, encountering numerous challenges and shifts. With increasing competition and ever-evolving markets, it is essential for financial managers to enhance their leadership skills to sustain a competitive edge and ensure continued success. Our programme, developed in collaboration with the renowned Saïd Business School at Oxford, is carefully crafted to meet these demands.”

Since its inception in 2020, LDP has graduated 150 leaders across five cohorts. This year, EIF welcomed 30 more participants, including senior managers and executive-level UAE nationals, to its 2024 cohort.

Fatema Alhajromi, Vice President, Internal Audit and Quality Assurance, said, “Enrolling in the Executive Leadership Programme at Oxford University was a transformative experience. The blend of innovative leadership theories and practical applications provided by the esteemed faculty was invaluable. Engaging with diverse cohorts enriched my perspective, enhancing collaboration and networking opportunities. This programme exceeded my expectations, empowering me to lead with confidence and impact in an ever-evolving global marketplace. I would highly recommend it to any leader committed to continuous growth and success.”

Amal Mohammad Alblooshi from the Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) said, “Attending the leadership programme was an incredible experience that greatly impacted my professional growth. Not only did I learn about leadership and strategy through artificial intelligence, but I also gained valuable insights into effective leadership strategies. The university staff provided exceptional hospitality, creating a warm and welcoming environment.”

“I am grateful to GIG Insurance for giving me the opportunity to attend this prestigious programme and further develop my leadership skills. The support and encouragement I received throughout the programme were invaluable, and I am excited to apply what I've learned to drive positive change in my organisation. This transformative experience comes highly recommended for anyone looking to enhance their leadership capabilities,” she added.

Ali Arab, General Manager at Global Payment Services, said, “I recently attended the Strategic Leadership in the Era of Disruption Programme at Oxford Said Business School, and it was an incredibly enriching experience. The programme offered invaluable leadership insights and diverse perspectives on developing effective strategies, innovative techniques, and tools crucial for driving organisational success. A key takeaway for me was understanding the importance of aligning personal leadership with organisational goals and the critical role of executing strategies effectively.”

“Overall, the programme surpassed my expectations and equipped me with the knowledge and tools to address complex leadership challenges with resilience and foresight. I highly recommend this programme to anyone looking to enhance their leadership skills and make a significant impact in their field," he added.

Aisha Al Maeeni, Head of Business Development at Emirates NBD, shared her experience: “Participating in the 'Strategic Leadership in the Era of Disruption' course, my key takeaways include the practicality and insightfulness of the material, which was tailored perfectly for today’s rapidly evolving business environment. It provided me with valuable tools and strategies that I can directly implement in my role.”

“The professors at Said Business School were both knowledgeable and engaging, employing interactive teaching methods that simplified complex concepts and facilitated their application. Additionally, learning alongside professionals from various financial institutions proved to be incredibly advantageous. Each participant was experienced and offered unique perspectives that enriched our discussions and deepened my understanding of diverse challenges in the business world,” she added.

Graduates of the Leadership Development Programme are also invited to join the Oxford Business Alumni Network (OBA), which offers access to exclusive professional development and networking events.

