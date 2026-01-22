MUSCAT: Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of BankDhofar, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs during the second Hajj and Umrah Exhibition.

The agreement marks a key step in strengthening institutional collaboration and providing value-added services that ensure the comfort of pilgrims while enriching their spiritual journey through innovative, Sharia-compliant financial solutions. It also aligns with national initiatives aimed at enhancing partnerships between public and private sectors to improve the overall Hajj and Umrah experience.

Under the agreement, Dhofar Islamic will provide a range of Islamic financial services including accessible financing options, simplified procedures, and advanced digital solutions to support pilgrims and service providers.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both the Ministry and Dhofar Islamic. Amor bin Said Al Amri, CEO of Dhofar Islamic, expressed his pride in the partnership, noting that it reflects the bank’s vision of delivering banking services rooted in Islamic values and tailored to the needs of the community. He added that this cooperation represents a qualitative addition to Oman’s Islamic banking sector.

For its part, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs commended Dhofar Islamic for supporting its efforts to develop Hajj and Umrah services and create a safe, accessible financial environment for beneficiaries. The Ministry emphasized that the partnership aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, particularly in strengthening integration between government institutions and the private sector.

Dhofar Islamic is strongly committed to keeping pace with developments in the Islamic banking industry to deliver innovative solutions that adhere to the highest standards of quality, Sharia compliance as well as offering products and services that cater to all segments of society — from children and youth to women, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. It is noteworthy that Dhofar Islamic has 30 branches across all governorates of the Sultanate making it one of the largest Islamic branch network in Oman. making it one of t The bank remains.

For more information about Dhofar Islamic, please visit [www.dhofarislamic.com].