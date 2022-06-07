Riyadh, KSA: Dar Al Arkan is commencing the construction works including the excavation, shoring, and pilling works, 90 days after the successful launch of the W Residences Dubai – Downtown project in February 2022. The already sold-out 1 billion AED development is anticipated to mark the first standalone residences in the world under the iconic lifestyle W Hotels brand.

The developer signed a contract with Stromek Emirates Foundations (L.L.C) to execute the shoring, excavation and piling works. BHNS Engineering Consultants is the Architect of Records appointed by Dar Al Arkan and will supervise the construction of the enabling package.

Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties, said: “Construction of The W Residences Dubai - Downtown is estimated to be completed by December 2025. This our third project in the Downtown Dubai area after Urban Oasis with Interiors by Missoni and Davinci Tower with interiors by Pagani and I believe it’s a unique and fulfilling location to own your dream W branded home and our proposition catering to the needs of discerning clientele. Our experience in delivering high-end co-branded homes with global brands like Elie Saab, Versace, Roberto Cavalli, Pagani and Missoni puts us in a unique position to always bring the best, most desirable residential spaces to our customers.

Expanding the Dar Al Arkan brand to international markets is a testament to the success of Saudi companies in delivering unique projects in new markets. The developer is one of the largest publicly listed developers in the Middle East with AED 32 billion in assets and a track record of delivery since 1994.

The Residences are 20 mins away from Dubai International Airport, 10 minutes from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and a few minutes away from The Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest shopping malls.

-Ends-

About Dar Al Arkan Properties:

Dar Al Arkan Properties is the real estate development arm of Dar Al Arkan real estate development, a 26-year-old public shareholding company listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dar Al Arkan plays is today the largest developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dar Al Arkan Properties focuses on developing elegantly designed residences and thriving commercial centres in central locations in the Kingdom. With a track-record of delivering 15,000 residential units and over 500,000 square metres of commercial space, Dar Al Arkan Properties is fast-growing its portfolio across the Kingdom and expanding its international footprint to Dubai and Bosnia. www.daralarkan.com

Disclaimer: W Residences Dubai – Downtown are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Dar Al Arkan Properties LLC and Uranus General Contracting Company use W marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

For more information:

ASDA'A BCW

Nora Feidi

nora.feidi@bcw-global.com

www.asdaa-bcw.com | www.arabyouthsurvey.com