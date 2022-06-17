Exciting offers to be made available at the exhibition

Doha, Qatar: Leading real estate developer DAMAC Properties premiers this year at the ninth edition of Cityscape Qatar to be held from June 20-22, and will showcase a range of their prime products from its portfolio.

Held under the patronage of the Prime Minister, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, the exhibition will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, located in The West Bay in Doha, and will gather the region’s established and upcoming companies and consultancies in the real estate sector.

At the exhibition, DAMAC will present a range of its iconic developments for visitors and prospective investors including the DAMAC Tower Nine Elms London, Dubai-based Cavalli Tower and DAMAC Lagoons as well as Burj DAMAC Seaviews in Qatar.

“We are happy to be in Doha for the Cityscape Qatar. This year is both integral and exciting for the nation with the FIFA World Cup coming up in November. Construction activity has picked up rapidly over the past few years, even despite the slow slump during COVID-19, the proof of which is evident in the impressive infrastructure this city has displayed, in time to welcome the world.

“With reports indicating that the residential real estate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 12%, I am confident that we will see yet another successful year here in Doha, and we look forward to welcoming investors and prospective home owners looking to secure a nest in this vibrant city. We also look forward to meeting agents and brokers, vital partners in our industry,” said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at DAMAC.

Value Propositions

Situated in Lusail city, Burj DAMAC Seaview hosts a residential apartment project where living spaces are carefully crafted to suit the high, luxury standards. The tower, which will feature 24 floors, features one, two and three bedroom well-designed homes and is the latest addition to the DAMAC Qatar portfolio with handovers expected to begin in July.

DAMAC Lagoons is a Mediterranean-themed master development in Dubai that aims to offer vacation-living as a part of daily life for its residents. Once ready, the community will comprise eight cities inspired by idyllic cities including Santorini, Costa Brava, Nice, Malta, and Portofino.

The ultra-luxurious Cavalli Tower in Dubai is a collaboration with Italian fashion powerhouse Roberto Cavalli, shaping up in Dubai Marina. The 70-floor beach-facing skyscraper, designed by award-wining architect Shaun Killa, known as the designer of Dubai’s Museum of the Future, will comprise 485 units.

DAMAC Tower Nine Elms London is a 50-floor skyscraper development in the heart of the city and comprises of 360 apartments, with interiors designed by Donatella Versace. The premier development project is considered as the first collaboration between Versace Home and a residential property in London.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 39,400 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course by The Trump Organization, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Just Cavalli, de Grisogono, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

DAMAC places a great emphasis on philanthropy and corporate social responsibility. The Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation, a joint initiative between DAMAC Group and Hussain Sajwani, recently announced the launch of ‘Fresh Slate’ in collaboration with the Dubai Police General Headquarters aimed at aiding detainees in Dubai’s Punitive and Correctional Institutions who have been charged with petty offences. The Foundation also contributed to the Dubai Schools Project, allocating AED20 million to go towards tuition for Emirati youth in need.

The HSDF has also pledged Dh5 million for the 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the start of Ramadan 2022, aimed at providing meals to underprivileged communities in 50 countries across the world.

DAMAC also supported the vision of Sheikh Mohammed to train one million Arab coders in creating an empowered society through learning and skills development, an initiative that successfully wrapped up in May 2022.

