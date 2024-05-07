Dubai, UAE: Coursera, a leading online learning platform, has announced its partnership with GRAMMY GO™, a new online initiative from the Recording Academy®, to offer music learning programs to aspiring artists around the world. GRAMMY GO’s first Specialization, Building Your Audience for Music Professionals, is available today in Arabic, English, and 19 other languages. This summer, GRAMMY GO will expand its catalog with a new Music Production Specialization, now available for pre-enrollment.

This partnership is designed to harness the energy of creator-to-creator learning to grow a vibrant, diverse, and global music community. GRAMMY GO makes the wisdom and experience of GRAMMY® winners and nominees, Recording Academy members, and industry pros accessible in practical, up-to-the-moment courses and content designed for creatives and industry professionals looking to build a future in music.

Panos A. Panay, President of the Recording Academy, said: “Whether it be through a GRAMMY Museum® program, GRAMMY Camp® or GRAMMY U®, the GRAMMY organization is committed to helping music creators flourish, and the Recording Academy is proud to introduce our newest learning platform GRAMMY GO in partnership with Coursera. A creator’s growth path is ongoing, and these courses have been crafted to provide learners with the essential tools to grow in their professional and creative journeys.”

GRAMMY GO content on Coursera features real-world advice from leading artists and producers. In Building Your Audience for Music Professionals, GRAMMY nominees and winners Jimmy Jam, Janelle Monáe, and Victoria Monét share advice on how to develop a strong brand presence and cultivate a devoted audience. Through case studies and hands-on activities, learners will understand how to craft a unique brand identity, connect with listeners, and effectively market themselves to stand out.

In the forthcoming Music Production Specialization, acclaimed musicians, vocalists, songwriters, producers, and audio engineers, including Harvey Mason Jr., Stevie Mackey, Judith Sherman, Cirkut, and Hit-Boy, share insights from collaborating with musical legends like Elton John, JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, and Britney Spears. They’ll teach learners how to compose and produce chart-topping music, from covering the fundamentals of sound theory to perfecting vocals and refining tracks in hands-on projects.

“We are honored to welcome GRAMMY GO, our first entertainment partner, to the Coursera community,” said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. “With these self-paced online Specializations, aspiring music professionals all over the world have an incredible opportunity to learn directly from iconic artists and industry experts. Together with GRAMMY GO, we can empower tomorrow’s pioneers of the music industry to explore their passion today.”

About Coursera

