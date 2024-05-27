Tokyo: King Saud University and the University of Tokyo have signed a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic collaboration in physics, chemistry, and earth sciences. The MoU was signed by the Acting Rector of King Saud University, Dr. Abdullah Al-Salman, and the President of the University of Tokyo, Dr. Teruo Fujii, in the presence of the Director of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Center for Future Science and Technology, Dr. Hiroaki Aihara.



This collaboration marks a major milestone in fostering future partnerships between the two universities. The Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Center, based at the University of Tokyo, will play a crucial role in enhancing and advancing this cooperation.