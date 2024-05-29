In line with its pioneering efforts to drive digital transformation in the banking sector and enhance Fintech and innovation in banking transactions, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, proudly served as the Islamic Banking Partner at the 33rd edition of COMEX Technology Exhibition 2024. Running from 27-30 May at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, COMEX is the largest technology event in the Sultanate. The event’s opening ceremony was held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth. The ceremony also witnessed the presence of Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer, Bank Nizwa, alongside esteemed top executives from the bank, industry luminaries and distinguished guests.

Commenting on Bank Nizwa's participation in COMEX 2024, Mr. Khalid Al Kayed said: "COMEX provides a vital platform to showcase the digital banking services and innovative products offered by Bank Nizwa, highlighting their role in fostering an advanced business environment that embraces digital transformation. This participation underscores the bank's commitment to continually designing products and services that incorporate the latest technological advancements, ensuring smooth, secure, and transparent financial transactions for our customers. As the Islamic banking partner of COMEX 2024, we recognize the immense potential that financial technology holds for Oman's banking sector. Our support reflects our dedication to investing in innovation and technology to build a brighter future for the country.”

Bank Nizwa's participation underscores its commitment to technological advancements and its leading role in driving digital transformation within the country's banking sector. It highlights the significant strides the bank has made in digital banking transactions. COMEX serves as an ideal platform to introduce the bank’s unique products, solutions, and innovative digital services, which seamlessly blend modern technology with Sharia principles. Furthermore, the event enables the bank to demonstrate its efforts in integrating digital efficiency across all banking operations, thereby enhancing customer experience and fostering financial growth through advanced digital solutions.

To enhance its participation in the event, Bank Nizwa is offering a series of interactive workshops covering topics such as information security, Islamic banking, and sustainability and digital transformation. These educational initiatives reflect the bank's commitment to empowering individuals with essential knowledge on key issues impacting societal progress and growth. Through these efforts, Bank Nizwa aims to raise community awareness about the principles, characteristics, and benefits of Islamic banking, aligning with its aim to foster informed and financially literate communities.

It is worth noting that Bank Nizwa has consistently led the way in digital advancement, offering a unique and innovative digital banking experience. These efforts have been recognized with numerous awards, including the prestigious Al Roya Economic Vision Award 2023 for Smart Digital Transformation, highlighting the significant impact the bank has made in the Sultanate's FinTech landscape. Additionally, the bank won ‘The Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ award at the International Finance Award Ceremony. Moreover, the bank was recently honoured as the ‘Best Islamic Bank in Oman 2024’ for the fifth consecutive year at the IFN Awards, reaffirming its excellence and success, not only in Islamic banking but also in the broader financial sector.