The Talent Development Team at Gulf Bank's Human Resources Management collaborated with the American Management Center (AMC) to design a training program on credit analysis. The goal was to enhance the skills of Wealth Management staff, aligning with the bank's ongoing efforts to promote professional growth among its employees.

Tailored specifically for Gulf Bank's Wealth Management department, the program aimed to equip employees with essential skills for conducting thorough credit and financial analyses for both Wealth Management clients and high-profile bank customers. It covered topics such as individual credit and financial analysis, understanding credit risk, and detailed financial data analysis. These topics aimed to improve decision-making related to credit, and build stronger relationships with clients, enhancing their confidence in the bank's premium services.

Ms. Salma Al-Hajjaj, Gulf Bank's General Manager of Human Resources, emphasized the program's significance as a reflection of the bank's commitment to excellence. By empowering the Wealth Management team with advanced skills, the bank aims to maintain high professional standards and ensure customer satisfaction.

Al-Hajjaj also stressed Gulf Bank’s dedication to providing quality services tailored to our Wealth Management clients' needs and aligned with their lifestyles. They focus on attracting high-net-worth individuals seeking distinguished banking services by enhancing their workforce's capabilities through continuous training and staying updated on industry developments.

She highlighted the bank's efforts to offer distinctive banking services by understanding and meeting clients' needs. Gulf Bank dedicates specific branches to distinguished clients, equipped with advanced banking technologies to ensure privacy, comfort, and efficient service delivery.

Additionally, private Wealth Management clients receive personalized attention from an account manager who oversees all their banking needs. They benefit from various perks such as access to airport lounges, travel discounts, comprehensive insurance through credit cards, and other exclusive benefits.

