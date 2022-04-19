Dubai – Global real estate advisor CBRE has undertaken a Highest and Best Use study supporting the first LXR Hotels & Resort property in Abu Dhabi on Al Nawras Island.

The luxury resort is expected to open in 2023 and contains 80 beach and water villas, as well as a state-of-the-art golf course and marina complex.

A spokesperson involved with the project says: “Selecting CBRE as our hospitality consultant was a natural choice, with their international presence and local market expertise, guiding us through our first luxury island development.”

Christopher Robson, Associate Director - Hotels & Tourism at CBRE Middle East, comments: “While there are a number of internationally branded luxury properties in the capital, this is a unique development that is expected to be a market leader. To be involved with the evolution of this project is highly exciting for CBRE.”

Over the last year, CBRE’s Middle East Hotels & Tourism team has valued over 75 hospitality assets totaling over 20,000 keys and USD15 billion in value. It has also advised on key landmark projects in the region, including the largest hotel transactions in the Middle East at a total value of USD5.5 billion.

